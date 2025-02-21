White Castle introduces new limited-time offers: Locations and deal details explored

White Castle has announced new limited-time offers in a press release, giving customers a chance to enjoy popular menu items at discounted prices. Running from now until April 20, 2025, these deals include: the $7.99 Cheesy 10 Sack, the $6 Crave & Save Meal, and the return of Shrimp Nibblers. Availability varies by location, allowing customers in select markets to take advantage of these savings.

Ad

With options like cheese sliders, chicken sliders, and seafood favorites, the restaurant's latest promotions cater to a variety of tastes. These limited-time deals aim to focus on affordability while offering more choices for those looking for budget-friendly meal options.

White Castle's cheesy 10 sack deal

Cheesy 10 Sack (Image via White Castle)

In select markets, the slider restaurant is offering the Cheesy 10 Sack for $7.99, representing a significant discount of over $3 off the regular price. Customers can choose from a variety of cheese options, including American, smoked cheddar, or jalapeño cheese sliders.

Ad

This promotion is available in the greater Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Lexington, Minneapolis, and Nashville areas.

In New York City and Long Island, the Cheesy 10 Sack is priced at $8.99, offering savings of more than $4, while in Arizona, the same deal is available for $8.99, a reduction of over $5 in that market.

Jamie Richardson, Vice President of the restaurant chain, mentioned in a press release about the company's ongoing commitment to providing value and variety to its patrons, saying:

Ad

"At White Castle, we're all about delivering great food at an unbeatable value, and these two limited-time offers are just the latest way we're bringing affordable fun and flavor to our customers."

Crave & save meal

High-value Crave & Save Meal (Image via White Castle)

For customers in the Detroit and St. Louis metro areas, as well as New Jersey, the fast food hamburger chain introduces the Crave & Save Meal for $6. This meal includes:

Ad

A choice of two Cheese Sliders or two Chicken Ring Sliders

Crinkle-cut fries

Three chicken rings

21-ounce soft drink

Return of shrimp nibblers

Shrimp Nibblers are back again (Image via White Castle)

Coinciding with the Lenten season, the restaurant has brought back its Shrimp Nibblers, available through April 20 in all markets except Florida. These bite-sized butterfly shrimp are coated in seasoned batter and fried to a crispy finish.

Ad

Offered in small, medium, and sack sizes, Shrimp Nibblers cater to customers seeking non-meat options. Additionally, Panko Fish Sliders and Fish Nibblers, made from wild Alaska pollock, are available to expand the seafood menu.

Panko Fish Sliders and Fish Nibblers are made from wild Alaska pollock (Image via White Castle)

The spokesperson for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Sarah Wallace, emphasized their quality and sourcing in the press release, saying:

Ad

"Our wild-caught Alaska pollock is known for its exceptional quality and flavor. Sourced from the pristine waters of Alaska, our fish have a natural sweetness and mild flavor that elevate White Castle's Fish Nibblers and Panko Fish Sliders to a whole new level of deliciousness."

Market-specific offers

It's important to note that these promotions are market-specific. The Cheesy 10 Sack deal is available in select Midwestern and Southwestern markets, while the Crave & Save Meal is offered in parts of Michigan, Missouri, and New Jersey.

Ad

Customers must check with their local restaurants to confirm the availability of these deals.

White Castle's latest promotions offer customers a range of value meals and seafood options tailored to regional tastes and seasonal preferences.

With deals like the Cheesy 10 Sack, Crave & Save Meal, and the return of Shrimp Nibblers, customers have multiple reasons to visit their local restaurant before these offers end on April 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback