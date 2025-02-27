McDonald's expands its Breakfast Bagel Sandwich nationwide: Availability and item details explored

McDonald's is set to expand the availability of its Breakfast Bagel Sandwich. The breakfast item will now be available in every outlet across the United States.

Ad

The renowned fast-food chain is known for its Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and more. However, its breakfast menu is also one of the fan favorites. It contains many items like Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, and more.

However, the Breakfast Bagel Sandwich was only available at select regional outlets until now. The restaurant has announced that it will now be expanded to every outlet in the US.

McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

The beloved menu item features a folded egg with melty American cheese, and breakfast sauce between a toasted and buttered bagel. It comes with a choice of meat for the customers between bacon and steak. The breakfast sauce is creamy and cheesy and makes for a perfect addition to the sandwich.

Ad

This Bagel Sandwich will now be available across all outlets in the US. However, it's unclear if the change has been made permanently or for a limited time. Thus, interested individuals can visit an outlet and get their hands on it quickly.

McDonald's other breakfast offers

The fast-food chain is focusing on bringing its breakfast items to its customers with exciting offers this month. The company's USA President Joe Erlinger said in a press release:

Ad

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand. Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it’s my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we’re all about giving our customers the best start to their day."

Ad

He added:

"Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

They have introduced some exciting breakfast offers:

$1 Egg McMuffin

The fast-food chain has introduced some great offers recently for its breakfast menu items. While it has expanded the Breakfast Bagel Sandwich's availability, it is also offering its Egg McMuffin for just $1 on March 2.

Ad

The Egg McMuffin is one of the most popular McDonald's items. It was introduced in 1975 and the company is celebrating its 50th year. It features a freshly cracked egg on toasted and buttered English muffin with American cheese and bacon.

Customers can get the Egg McMuffin for just $1 on Sunday, March 2, through McDonald's app. Interested individuals will need to be reward members to avail the offer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BOGO Sausage McMuffin

From March 3, 2025, to March 30, 2025, customers can avail the buy one get one offer on the McDonald's app while making a purchase. They can get a Sausage McMuffin with Egg Sandwiches on delivery orders.

McDonald's also expands its Krispy Kreme partnership

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fast-food chain recently announced a partnership with the popular doughnut chain Krispy Kreme. With this, customers can enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts at some select McDonald's outlets with their McCafe orders. Only three flavors are available as of now - Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut.

These were only available in the likes of Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. This has now been expanded to the outlets in New York City as well. Moreover, more outlets across the nation are expected to be part of the expansion by 2026.

The fast-food chain is clearly working hard to make its already beloved breakfast menu even more exciting for its fans in the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback