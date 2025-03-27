Samyang Foods, company behind viral Buldak noodles, announces official partnership with Coachella 

Samyang Foods, the Korean brand behind the globally popular Buldak noodles, has officially announced a partnership with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on March 6, 2025.

The vibrant nature of the popular music festival attracts countless music lovers, influencers, and celebrities from across the globe. Through its partnership with Coachella, Samyang Food expands its brand scope in the mainstream Western market.

Coachella happens yearly at the Empire Polo Club site in Indio, California, where concertgoers enjoy artistic performances and vibrant cultural entertainment. With Samyang Foods on board, this year's festival will bring a fiery take to the festival's usual food scene.

Coachella and Samyang collab: Official announcement

Attendees can experience the Buldak booth at the festival (Image via prnewswire.com)

This partnership was announced on March 6, 2025, creating excitement among food lovers and festival attendees. According to official statements from Samyang Foods, the company will be the exclusive partner in the "hot sauce and ramen" category for the music festival 2025. They will be representing their famous Buldak Spicy Ramen and Buldak Sauce.

Chun Byung-woo, Chief Strategy Officer at Samyang Foods, stated in a press release on March 24, 2025:

"By participating as an official partner at Coachella, a global festival of music and culture, we are creating a unique opportunity for global consumers to experience Buldak Sauce in new ways, further strengthening our brand's global presence."

He continued:

"Moving forward, we will actively engage with consumers through offline interactions while ensuring that these experiences spread digitally, helping 'Buldak' establish itself as a true global brand."

The festival will take place over two weekends. Weekend 1 will commence from April 11 to April 13, 2025, and weekend 2 will take place from April 18 to April 20, 2025.

What to expect from Coachella x Samyang

One stand-out feature of this collaboration is the Buldak Booth, which will be situated around the Indo Central Market, the festival's food spot. The booth will serve a variety of dishes featuring Samyang's Signature Buldak sauce.

A few of the expected food offerings are:

Classic spicy Buldak ramen

Buldak chicken wings, glazed with spicy sauce

Buldak tacos

Buldak fire fries

Attendees can further expect to discover exclusive Buldak-branded merchandise at their booth as limited-edition items :

Buldak-themed apparel, including T-shirts, hats, and hoodies.

Spicy noodle challenge kits to carry home.

Custom Buldak sauce bottles with a Coachella 2025 design.

About the brand: Samyang

Buldak Instant Ramen gained popularity with TikTok Trend (Image via Getty)

Founded in 1961, Samyang Foods is a leading South Korean food manufacturer known for introducing Korea's first instant ramen in 1963. The company gained global fame with its Buldak Ramen (Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen).

The Buldak ramen gained viral fame because of its intense spiciness and social media challenges. Samyang Foods' partnership with the company is an expansion move to advance its global market reach.

Samyang Foods' collaboration with Coachella 2025 is a bold and exciting step in the brand's global expansion journey. The company is introducing Korean flavors globally by bringing the intense heat of Buldak to one of the world's most prestigious music festivals.

