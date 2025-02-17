General Mills introduces new Totino's Ramen Noodles: Flavors, availability, and product details explored

General Mills, a multinational food company, is bringing one-of-its-kind pizza noodles for its frozen pizza brand Totino's. According to Allrecipes, Totino's Pizza Rolls is set to introduce Ramen Noodles to its lineup of products.

Releasing in two exciting flavors, including Cheese Pizza and Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza, Totino’s Ramen Noodles is said to go on sale at Walmart beginning in March 2025. These unique flavors are yet another out-of-the-box product by Totino's.

Totino's Ramen Noodles: Flavors, availability, and product details explored

General Mills, which owns the leading frozen pizza brand Totino's, is introducing unique Ramen Noodles. Releasing next month, Totino's Ramen Noodles will come in two fan-favorite flavors, including Cheese Pizza and Buffalo-style Chicken Pizza.

Cheese Pizza Ramen Noodle - The Cheese Pizza Ramen Noodle features tomato sauce and oregano with cheesy noodles.

Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza Ramen Noodle - The Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza Ramen Noodle features chicken, spicy, and buttery Buffalo sauce, with cheesy flavors laced noodles.

Inspired by the brand’s pizza roll flavors of the same name, these ramen noodle cups will feature cheesy noodles topped with savory and slurpable broth. The new Ramen Noodles is said to combine the cheesy goodness of pizza with decadent noodles.

Instagram users @snachwithzach and @snackolator got a chance to try the pizza-flavored ramen from Totino’s. The first expressed his thoughts via a video post, saying:

"It's really tomato soupy, semi cheesy - not really a lot, but definately in that tomato soupy vein."

Trying the Cheese Pizza Ramen noodles, the former continued in the video:

"It's definately better than I was expecting. That's the big thing. It's like ramen tomato soup."

While the latter wrote:

"Wait a second - Totino's has Cheese Pizza *Ramen* noodles now?! We're entering some new dimensions in the food world!”

Totino's upcoming and latest creation will be a Walmart exclusive. Both the Cheese Pizza and Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza Ramen Noodle will be hitting shelves this March. Notably, both the brands – General Mills and Totino’s – are yet to reveal the prices.

Totino's 2025 Super Bowl ad

This year marked Totino's debut in Super Bowl ads. The brand’s first-ever commercial featured comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson.

Premiered on February 9, 2025, the Super Bowl commercial saw an alien named Chazmo getting crushed by his UFO doors on the way back to his home planet while carrying the brand’s signature Pizza Rolls. Although Chazmo's goodbye was unexpected and saddening, both Tim and Sam were seen enjoying the brand's trade mark Pizza Rolls.

While Totino's has made its name with its frozen pizza snack products, including its trademark Pizza Roll, Mini Pizza Snack Bites, Party Pizza Squares, and a pizza paradise in the U.S., this new and unique combination of ramen and pizza is a first.

