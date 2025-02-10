5 best Super Bowl 2025 food and drink commercials 

The Super Bowl 2025 was another big hit as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome. While the major event brings together a big football showdown, it also provides a great opportunity for brands to showcase their creativity.

Many food and drink brands introduced new offers, collaborations, and even products in preparation for the Super Bowl. However, it doesn't end there! Many brands also make some excellent advertisements during and around the event. While they obviously promote their products, they are also entertaining and sometimes even memorable.

Let's take a look at five of the best food and drink-based ads from Super Bowl 2025.

Note: The list is based on the author's opinion.

5 Best Super Bowl 2025 ads from food & drink brands

1) Budweiser

Sports and beer go hand-in-hand and hence, it's no surprise that Budweiser comes up with excellent advertisements during Super Bowl. Their most recent ad brings together some emotion, adventure, and a bit of fantasy.

The ad focuses on a foal who is told he's not big enough to join the other horses as they deliver kegs of beer. However, when one keg falls off the delivery truck, the foal takes it upon itself to make the delivery. He rolls the keg through various landscapes like grasslands and rivers and goes through great trouble to make sure it reaches the bar.

He's greeted with surprise but also as a hero when he reaches the bar. Beer is poured into a glass and the screen reads "This Bud's For You". Later, it also shows the foal looking into the bar through the glass as some neon lights make it appear that the foal is wearing a crown.

2) Bud Light

Another beer advertisement that caught everyone's attention this year was Bud Light's ad. It featured rapper and singer Post Malone and comic and actor Shane Gillis. The duo are seen sitting on the front lawn when the host of a boring party invites them to help make it more exciting.

Malone and Gillis reach the party on their riding mower/meat smoker machine with a long ice box. They use leaf blowers to send Bud Light cans throughout the neighborhood to invite people to the cul-de-sac party. Everyone arrives in good spirits, helping to liven up the party. Former quarterback Peyton Manning also makes an appearance in the ad.

3) Coors Light

Yet another beer on the list! Coors Light took the phrase "case of the Mondays" and made it into a literal case of beers.

Their ad shows sloths performing human tasks like writing emails, grocery shopping, reading news, mowing the lawn, etc. on a Monday morning after a Super Bowl. They are slow, sleepy, and sluggish. However, towards the end, one slot receives a case of Coors Light's Monday beer and turns back into a human.

The voiceover points out that people have a sluggish Monday, especially after the Super Bowl. Hence, they can choose Coors Light's Mondays to avoid it.

4) Doritos

The popular tortilla chip brand once again did a competition for the Super Bowl ad. It asked its fans to create an ad for the brand and the winner would get a cash prize and their ad features on the big event. The ad that eventually won this year was named 'Abduction'.

It features a guy with Doritos detecting extraterrestrial life. He detects a UFO, which uses his tractor beam to try to only abduct his Doritos. He fights hard to stop his Doritos from getting abducted. In the end, he is seen enjoying the cheesy flavor of the tortilla chip with an alien.

5) Dunkin'

The coffee brand went all out with its ad, which featured Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Jeremy Strong, and former NFL coach Bill Belichick. It's a long over 6-minute ad that reflects an entire script.

In the ad, Ben and Casey Affleck are seen at a food fair 'Java Jam', vouching for Dunkin' and also roasting other coffee brands. Their competitors included references to Starbucks and McDonald's. Moreover, Jeremy Strong is seen indulging in his image of serious method acting as he immerses himself in coffee beans to "get into the character".

Later, Strong delivers a passionate speech about Dunkin' after which the screen reads "America runs on Dunkin'". Later, all the baristas, even the competitors, are seen enjoying Dunkin' coffee.

There were loads of other excellent advertisements from food and drink brands on the Super Bowl night. Haagen-Dazs produced a Fast & Furious themed-ad while Hellman's did a take on When Harry Met Sally. Little Caesars announced their new Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs with Eugene Levy.

Fans can check these ads out on YouTube or the brands' social media channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback