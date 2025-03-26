Philz Coffee introduces 2 new caramel drinks to welcome Spring 2025: All you need to know

Specialty coffee label Philz Coffee is welcoming this spring with the launch of two new caramel drinks. This is the first time Philz Coffee is adding caramel beverages to its menu. The brand has been dropping hints since March 20, and finally, on March 25, the coffee label unveiled the Nutty Caramel Nirvana and the Caramel Cardamom Karma.

The company announced these limited-time offerings through an official press release and an Instagram post. The drinks are available at the brand's 70-plus stores, as well as online through its website and app. These caramel treats will be available until June 2 or while supplies last. A 12-oz small cup of these drinks costs $5.90.

Philz Coffee's new caramel drinks are made with plant-based milk and natural caramel

Kicking off its operations in 2003, Philz Coffee is today serving at more than 70 locations in California and Chicago. The label is known for its customized coffee blends and a few other iced beverages. The label is currently expanding its menu, as part of which it added Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew to its permanent menu last year.

Now, the company has announced two new iced treats for this spring season. Apart from that, Philz Coffee has also added two egg bites to its breakfast menu. On the launch of these new offerings, Jessica Mitchell, the VP of Marketing for the company, shared:

"Finding new ways for customers to fall in love with Philz is a big focus for us as we kick off the year, and the spring menu is no exception. With this new lineup, we wanted to put an unexpected twist on a classic flavor for our customers to enjoy."

The statement continues:

"We are continuing to evolve our drink and food menus to find ways for customers to customize their perfect cup — or find the perfect pairing."

About Philz Coffee's new caramel drinks

As mentioned earlier, these are the first-ever caramel drinks from the brand, and the coffee house uses "plant-based milk and all-natural caramel" to prepare these icy delights. The other details are:

1) Nutty Caramel Nirvana

This caramel offering is a blend of the brand's signature Philtered Soul Cold Brew (hazelnut flavored), creamy almond milk infused with real cinnamon, and natural caramel. A dash of cinnamon sugar completes the drink.

Customers get five customization options with this, including a creamer and sweetener choice. The drink comes in 12 oz, 16 oz, and 20 oz cups, which cost $5.90, $6.75, and $7.10, respectively.

2) Caramel Cardamom Karma

The caramel concoction is prepared with cold brew and handmade caramel-cardamom oat milk. A caramel drizzle on top adds flavor and appeal to the beverage. A pinch of Maldon Sea Salt is also added for flavor depth.

However, this drink does not offer a sweetener or creamer choice and allows only three customizations. The prices of the drinks are similar to the previous ones.

About Philz Coffee's new breakfast egg offerings

To pair these drinks with, the brand has also introduced the following two new egg bites:

Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites —This breakfast appetizer is a mix of egg, bacon, cheese, and butter. This quick bite comes for $6.50.

—This breakfast appetizer is a mix of egg, bacon, cheese, and butter. This quick bite comes for $6.50. Three Cheese Egg Bites—This cheese egg item combines Parmesan, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese with an egg. This item is also available for $6.50.

With ongoing menu expansion, the brand's admirers can expect more launches soon. Meanwhile, they can try these new seasonal offerings before they leave the menu.

