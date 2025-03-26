5 sugar-free Starbucks drinks to try

For those looking for sugar-free Starbucks drinks, there are plenty of choices, from classic black coffee to herbal teas. In fact, one can make almost every drink sugar-free by requesting a barista, "No classic syrup, please," barring the drinks that contain natural fructose sugars from the fruits.

Still, after doing basic permutation and combination math, the possible combinations will be in thousands. However, not every no-added sugar customized variant tastes good because the blend needs sugar to balance the taste.

Nonetheless, Starbucks' menu has some good picks for health-conscious customers too. For help, here is a list of the five best sugar-free Starbucks drinks.

Disclaimer: The drinks listed below are based on the writer's opinion. Taste is subjective, and some people may feel differently.

From mint tea to nitrogen-infused cold brew, here are the five best sugar-free Starbucks drinks

The hot espresso shot is the go-to sugar-free option but not every palate can handle that level of bitterness. This list of sugar-free Starbucks drinks consists of those that do not kick in the extreme bitterness and offer a balanced taste without any calorie guilt.

1) Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea

A hot beverage is a wonderful choice to start the day. This sugar-free Starbucks drink is a blend of green tea and flavors of chamomile. For more flavors, it has rose hips and refreshing spearmint as well. The overall flavor is balanced with light citrus and fruity notes.

Many prefer this drink with added sweeteners; however, the default drinks contain only five calories and no sugar. Short and tall cups come with one tea bag, whereas Grande and Venti cups contain two.

2) Tropical Citrus Iced Energy

This drink is a good pick when one needs a refreshing caffeine boost. The chilled beverage combines passionfruit and citrus flavors with a mint-tinted green tea. This full-of-ice, zero-sugar drink contains 205 mg of caffeine with 5 calories.

Apart from the no-sugar standard recipe, one can add juice, syrups, and foams to it to personalize it.

3) Iced Passion Tango Tea

This red-hued sugar-free Starbucks drink is a concoction of ice and tea infused with flavors of hibiscus, apple, and lemongrass. These flavors balance the bitterness and offer a refreshing feel. One can also choose the blended version for a more soaked-in flavor.

Customers also get the option to add matcha powder and extra tea apart from other add-ins. The drink also has a lemonade version, which has sugar in it.

4) Nitro Cold Brew

Moving from the tea section, for coffee lovers, Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew is a good no-sugar pick. Starbucks prepares this drink by slow-steeping cold brew and injecting it with nitrogen gas. The infused gas creates bubbles inside the beverage and gives it a smooth and creamy texture.

Nitrogen tones down the bitterness by creating a sweet flavor. The Grande cup offers 280 mg of caffeine with only five calories. Apart from the unsweetened standard recipe, many prefer it with sweet cream.

5) Caffè Americano

The list of sugar-free Starbucks drinks is incomplete without the mention of any hot coffee brew. The iced drinks balance bitterness easily, which is not the case in hot beverages. However, caffè Americano is a classic and a popular sugar-free choice for those who prefer hot drinks.

This classic is simply a mix of espresso shots with water, but still not as bitter as the dark roast offering. Those who want a hot caffeine kick can go for it. The 15-calorie Grande cup consists of four espresso shots and provides 225 mg of caffeine.

These are some of the best and most popular sugar-free Starbucks drinks. Beverage lovers can explore other drinks and customizations on the menu of the coffee chain.

