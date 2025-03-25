5 best Erewhon smoothies to try

Erewhon smoothies are known for their top-tier ingredients, catering to health-conscious customers. Due to association with celebrities, these smoothies have become the face of the Los Angeles-based high-end grocery store.

Started in 1966 as a superfood outlet focusing on macrobiotic diets, the store has turned into a premium supermarket. Erewhon offers a range of organic groceries, wellness-focused meals, and exclusive celebrity-endorsed items.

However, its tonic bar elixirs, especially the signature smoothies, are the hero products of the label. Nutrient-laden Erewhon smoothies are talked about for their taste and health benefits, and of course, they have a luxury tag for which people are ready to pay a premium price. For those who haven't tried them yet, here is a list of the five best Erewhon smoothies.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the writer's opinion. Those who feel differently may share their opinion in the comments.

With a sea of customization options, here are the 5 best

Erewhon smoothies

Erewhon in Culver City - Source: Getty

The brand's focus is on providing healthier drinks filled with nutrient-rich organic ingredients and supplements. Apart from a set template, customers get a lot of add-on options to customize their Erewhon Smoothie. Before getting into the list of best concoctions, here is the list of add-ons to fine-tune the drink:

BASE ESPRESSO/MATCHA SHOT ESSENTIAL FATS FRUIT HERBS JUICE SHOTS PROBIOTIC PROTEINS SUPERFOODS SWEETENERS EXTRA GLAZE VEGGIES

Under these options, there are multiple choices to choose from. One can also remove any of the ingredients. Except few bases, others are free to choose from and the prices of other add-ons vary.

Since taste is a subjective choice, there is no ranking; the following list is based on customer reviews, popularity, and ingredient lists. Let's start with the list.

1) Amino Acid Trip Smoothie

This is a blend of banana, pineapple and lemon in organic oat milk mixed with Zuma Valley coconut cream. The smoothie is flavored with blueberry glaze and the Pym Magnesium Yuzu Powder covers the supplement part. As discussed above, one can customize it in countless ways.

The 12 oz cup costs $13 and the bigger one asks for $3 more, making it the second-most affordable smoothie on the menu.

2) Coconut Cloud Smoothie

The smoothie is probably the most liked by all reviewers; this beverage offers a tropical flavor with an appeal that imitates rising blue clouds. The drink's base is creamy almond milk, which mixes pineapple, banana and avocado with coconut cream.

The flavor is further enhanced with almond butter and vanilla collagen. A dash of vanilla stevia and blue majik (blue spirulina) completes the cup. Without any added customizations, a 20 oz cup of this Erewhon smoothie comes for $19.

3) Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie

This Erewhon smoothie is creation of the brand in collaboration with Hailey Bieber. The drink got virality due to its link with the celebrity and its associated skin benefits. The drink is a fusion of organic almond milk with organically grown strawberries and avocado.

Collagen and sea moss further enhance the smoothie's skin-health benefits. A 20 oz cup of Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie can be enjoyed for $20.

4) Malibu Mango Smoothie

This white and yellow-hued smoothie is another refreshing tropical offering. The organic fruits packed in this drink are pineapple, banana, mango, and pitaya. The fruits are blended with a creamy mix of coconut water, flakes, and cream sweetened with maple syrup.

Vanilla collagen and lion's mane (a type of mushroom) act as supplements in the drink. The Malibu Mango Smoothie from Erewhon is available for $19.

5) Activated Smoothie

The Activated Smoothie features a base of cold brew almond milk and coconut milk sweetened with dates. The dandy blend of ground coffee enriches the smoothie, and superfoods like lucuma, mesquite, maca, and cacao make it nutrient-packed.

This organic smoothie is further topped with MCT oil, ghee, coconuts, and a dash of cinnamon and toffee. This non-customized version of Erewhon Activated Smoothie costs $20.

Apart from these five, there are 10 other options for signature Erewhon smoothies and 12 classic smoothies. Foodies can also find other exciting products from the brand's tonic bar section.

