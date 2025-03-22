Costco releases new Apple Berry Pie for Spring: Price, availability, and more details explored

Costco's bakery section has recently welcomed a new member for this spring season. The wholesale retail chain has added a new, berry-loaded version of the iconic apple pie. Customers were able to spot this sweet treat from the first week of this month. The new spring delicacy got more attention when Costco shared a picture of this pie on Instagram to mark Pi Day.

Ad

Offered under the in-house label, Kirkland, the new apple-berry pie comes in a huge size of almost 74 ounces. Foodies can grab this pie at their next Costco run for $15.99 and can enjoy it for $18.71 by ordering online.

Costco's new Apple Berry Pie is stuffed with strawberries, raspberries, and apples

Ad

The wholesale membership warehouse club is known for its affordable and selected range of items. From electronics to pantry essentials, the store has a lot to offer. However, its bakery section is an anchor section for many members. The label keeps updating this zone with new additions to keep its fans hooked.

The label has now treated sweet lovers with its new apple berry pie. The pie hit the stores at the beginning of this month, and @whats_in_your_cart was among the first social media pages to inform about this new addition. The page gives updates about new Costco food additions.

Ad

The Instagram page posted about this pie on March 4. Later, on March 14, Costco unveiled this treat on its official Instagram page. The fans can feel the signature flaky crust used by the label, which is filled with apples, strawberries, and raspberries. The fruity and soft treat is ideal for this spring season.

Ad

Fans and reviewers have shared their views on its taste. Most of them are good. In an article published on Southern Living, Meghan Overdeep shared her firsthand review of this pie; she describes:

"The crust is sweet and soft and somehow both crumbly and doughy. As far as the flavor of the filling goes, it reminds me a lot of strawberry rhubarb, another springtime staple. Raspberries and strawberries lend tartness to the apple and give it a vibrant red hue. "

Ad

Meghan continued,

"There aren't too many seeds in it either, which can sometimes be the case with berry pies. Overall, it’s sweet, but not too sweet."

The juicy and fruity pie is ideal to share with family and friends, as it weighs 4 pounds and 6 ounces. The packaging says it consists of 16 servings, where one serving is full of 330 calories. So foodies are advised not to have it at once.

Ad

Other recent offerings from Costco

Prior to the release of this pie, the warehouse club introduced a strawberry sponge cake by Fujiya in its freezer section. Fans are also loving the newly introduced mantecada muffins. The $24 new cheesecake is also something that gained rave reviews from dessert lovers.

In its recent post, the @whats_in_your_cart showcased a new carrot mini-cakes pack, which is offered at $18.99. The carrot cake is a perfect treat to have this Easter.

Ad

Also Read: Trader Joe's adds Korean Style Yangnyeom Sauce to its shelves: All you need to know

The bakery section of the store is always an intriguing area to look for. Those who want to try this new apple berry pie may visit their nearby store soon before it leaves the aisle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback