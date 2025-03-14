Costco releases new Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake: All you need to know

Costco, the membership warehouse club, is making customers run to its frozen foods aisle for a new dessert offering. The new Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake dessert, launched on March 1, 2025, made with layers of macerated strawberries, cream, and sponge cake, has captured fans' hearts.

According to All Recipes, Fujiya's Japanese Strawberry Sponge Cake is priced at around $18. It is a classic combination of juicy, sweet strawberry fruit paired with luscious whipped cream. Available in the warehouse's frozen foods section, this dessert features 10 pre-cut slices.

Notably, Fujiya's Japanese Strawberry Sponge Cake is reportedly only available in one part of the United States. Fans can purchase them from select store locations in Northern California.

Costco’s new Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake: Details explored

A combination of strawberries and cream, the Strawberry Sponge Cake that the chain's members rave about is considered to be the product of the famous Japanese confectionary chain Fujiya, which has been around for more than a century.

On March 5, 2025, Instagram user Shannon Fong, who is known for sharing the brand's finds under her @costco.so.obsessed account, confirmed the availability of the Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake dessert. Sharing a detailed carousel post about the new sweet treat, Fong captioned her post:

"This Japanese 🇯🇵 strawberry sponge cake is amazing and only $18.69! It's not too sweet and the whipped cream frosting and soft sponge cake layers are perfect! Elevate it adding some fresh strawberries, if you see this it's a must buy!"

According to Shannon Fong's post, the Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake dessert weighs 27.9oz. This version of the classic strawberry and cream dessert was purchased from the membership-only retail store's South San Francisco location in CA, USA. The dessert, available in 10 pre-cut slices, costs $18.69, and each slice costs just $1.86.

Meanwhile, Fujiya's United States website states that the Strawberry Sponge Cake was made available at select Northern California stores from March 1, 2025. However, the brand advised its fans to check with the membership-only warehouse retailer for the product's availability.

Described as a fluffy chiffon sponge cake, the Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake is layered with whipped cream and macerated strawberries. Meanwhile, Fujiya USA, on their Instagram account on March 4, 2025, shared a post and wrote:

"Our delicious strawberry sponge cake is NOW AVAILABLE in select @costco stores in Northern California! Pick one (or a few) up and share with family, friends and coworkers. Only $18!!! These cakes are frozen, pre cut and taste so delectable."

About Fujiya

Fujiya is a Japanese confectionery company founded by Rin'emon Fujii in 1910. The dessert company is known for its Western-style sweets, including cakes and candies.

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation is a multinational corporation that operates a chain of membership-only big-box warehouse club retail stores. The company's corporate history dates back to 1976. The brand sells a wide variety of products in bulk at discounted prices to club members.

The wholesale retailer has a global network of warehouses, with a presence in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Asian nations, including Japan.

