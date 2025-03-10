SOUR PATCH KIDS introduce first-ever gummy candy that glows under blacklight: All you need to know

The Sour Patch Kids have stepped into the world of innovative candies with their newest launch. Available online from March 5, 2025, the Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups glow under a blacklight, adding a fun twist to the popular sour candy.

Ad

Sour Patch Kids are known for making fun and bold candy options for consumers and glow-in-the-dark candies are a unique approach of the brand.

Exciting Glowing Gummies by Sour Patch Kids

Glowing gummies are a first of their kind under the Sour Patch Kids brand. These iconic bears are made with incredibly sweet and sour flavoring, and now, with the extra glimmering visuals, the overall experience is taken to another level.

Ad

The new gummies are designed to glow under the black light, providing a fun twist to the brand's lineup. While the glowing candies are not a new concept in the candy market, Sour Patch brings a fresh take to the gummies.

Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups Gummy Candy: concept and flavor.

Ad

Even though glow-in-the-dark Sour Patch Kids has not introduced anything new, the combination of flavors and unique design makes you remember the brand. The candy’s special ingredients, such as turmeric extract, are safe and non-toxic while also being able to make candy glow.

They glow when exposed to ultraviolet light and emit a soft glow when baked. Featuring your new favorite Strawberry Watermelon flavor, this candy is deliciously divine, capturing the sweet, juicy tang of candy. The glow factor makes you wonder and look at the Sour Patch from a different perspective. The glow-filled candies just add another layer to the experience of going from sour to sweet.

Ad

Availability and pricing

Ad

"The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is known for its mischievous personality and willingness to experiment with new flavors and formats, With Glow Ups, we wanted to create a candy that goes beyond just taste—something that delivers a multi-sensory experience and surprises fans in a way only SOUR PATCH KIDS can. Bringing this idea to life was a journey fueled by creativity, innovation and a lot of delicious experimentation. We can't wait for fans to experience the glow for themselves."

Ad

said Grace Howard, Senior Brand Manager, Mondelēz International.

The new glow-in-the-dark gummies were launched on March 5, 2025, and will soon reach major retail stores this month. The Strawberry Watermelon candy is available for a limited time, creating a sense of urgency for the fans to get their hands on it.

The glow gummies are available in two sizes: the small peg bag (3.08 oz), priced at $1.24, and the large peg bag (6.7 oz), priced at $2.98.

Ad

Online appeal and final thoughts

One of the major reasons Sour Patch Kids Glow gummies are generating so much excitement is its attractive nature. The interactive nature of the candy would add a glowing touch to a variety of hangouts.

For consumers who don't have access to a blacklight, the brand has collaborated with Snapchat to create a reality filter. This filter allows the users to scan the candy to stimulate the glowing effect on their devices.

This unique product could be perfect for individuals who want to enjoy their favorite candies in new and exciting ways. In recent times, when customers want to share their experiences online, the brand has worked on the consumer desires with the launch. Whether individuals are fans of the brand or simply candy enthusiasts, this limited edition of glow-up gummies might be worth getting your hands on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback