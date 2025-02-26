All you need to know about Erewhon’s viral $19 strawberry

A single $19 strawberry sold at luxury grocery chain Erewhon has sparked widespread curiosity and debate online. The strawberry, a Japanese Tochiaika variety grown in Tochigi prefecture, is packaged in a miniature plastic cloche and cushioned for protection. Social media reviews of the strawberry have gone viral, with some calling it the 'best ever,' and others questioning its steep price.

Ad

Erewhon, known for its high-end organic offerings, stocks this premium strawberry seasonally from December to June. The berries are sourced through Elly Amai, a premium fruit vendor, and shipped from Japan within 24-48 hours of harvest. Each strawberry is hand-selected for its heart shape, flawless appearance, and intense sweetness, with no sourness detected.

The origins of the $19 strawberry

Erewhon’s viral $19 strawberry (Image via Instagram/@ellyamaikyoto)

The $19 strawberry belongs to the Tochiaika breed, developed over seven years by crossbreeding at Anhay Farm in Japan’s “strawberry kingdom” of Tochigi.

Ad

According to Elly Amai’s product details shared with Erewhon, these berries are cultivated in small batches and discarded if they show imperfections.

The limited growing season and meticulous farming practices contribute to the cost. Erewhon claims the $19 strawberry’s U.S. price aligns with Japanese rates, adjusted for the yen’s current low value. Airfreight expenses, nearly matching the fruit’s base cost, also factor into the final price.

Why the price tag sparks debate

Ad

Ad

The viral strawberry priced at $19 has divided consumers' opinions. Social media creators filming taste describe its “perfect sweetness” and aromatic scent, with some calling it a “luxury experience.” Critics argue the price is unjustified, even for a flawless fruit. Erewhon emphasizes that the berries are niche products, not meant for everyday consumption but as indulgent gifts or novelty items.

Elly Amai notes that these strawberries are typically gifted in Japan for special occasions, reflecting cultural norms around luxury fruit. In the U.S., Erewhon markets them as exclusives, leveraging their rarity and visual appeal.

Ad

How to store and eat the $19 strawberry

Elly advises to eat the strawberry from the hand (Image via Instagram/@ellyamaikyoto)

This strawberry requires specific handling. Elly Amai advises against refrigeration and recommends eating it within four hours of touching it bare-handed. The vendor suggests letting the berry sit at room temperature for 15–30 minutes before consumption to “enhance its aroma.”

Ad

Content creators have noted the fruit’s potent scent, with some joking it “perfumes a car.” Cooking or slicing the strawberry is discouraged, as its value reportedly lies in its pristine, whole form.

Where to find the $19 strawberry

Ad

The strawberry priced at $19 is available only at Erewhon’s Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Pasadena locations. Customers can order via the Erewhon app for pickup or delivery, though stocks sell quickly. The chain restocks shelves weekly, with shipments arriving every Thursday.

Elly Amai plans to sell full boxes of Japanese strawberries online, but Tochiaika varieties remain exclusive to Erewhon for now. Each berry is sold individually, with no bulk discounts.

Ad

Broader context of luxury fruit trends

Ad

This premium-priced strawberry follows a global trend of premium produce, particularly from Japan. Prior examples include $200 melons and $50 grapes, often gifted in East Asian cultures. Erewhon’s embrace of such items aligns with its brand identity, catering to affluent wellness enthusiasts willing to pay for rarity and quality.

While the $19 strawberry may seem extreme, it underscores a growing market for Instagram-worthy, experiential foods. Whether a fleeting novelty or a lasting trend, it has cemented its place in 2025’s viral food culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback