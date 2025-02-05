All you need to know about Haribo's Valentine's Day Berry Hearts Gummies

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Haribo has joined a list of brands to launch limited-edition products. The German confectionary company has released Berry Hearts Gummies for the special occasion.

Haribo is known for its candies and, especially, gummies. They have a great fan following among kids, and even adults enjoy their offerings. The company has now launched a new offering for Valentine's Day. These limited-edition gummies aren't only different in terms of shape but also taste and texture.

Haribo's Valentine's Day Berry Hearts Gummies explored

The gummies feature a triple-layer foam. This provides for an extra airy texture, making fans reach out for more. The Valentine's Day Berry Hearts come in three flavors - Wildberry, Blueberry, and Strawberry. It's important to note, though, that every pack has all three flavors and they're not sold separately.

Introducing this product, Haribo wrote on its website:

"Get ready to float into cloud nine with this berry delicious gummi! HARIBO Berry Hearts features a triple-layer foam gummi with a soft, cloud-like texture. Every bag of Berry Hearts packs Blueberry, Wildberry, and Strawberry flavors into dreamy, Valentine heart shapes. This is the perfect sweet treat for you or for someone special this Valentine's Day.

"Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO®!"

These berries could be a great change from all the chocolate that is generally consumed on Valentine's Day. These come in a 3.1-ounce bag and a shareable 7.5-ounce bag. These limited-edition Berry Gummies are available online and throughout all major grocery chains like Walmart, Target, etc.

Haribo's other Valentine's Day offerings

While the Berry Hearts Gummies are a new product, Haribo has been producing special products for Valentine's Day for a while now. They are all back this year as well along with the Berry Hearts Gummies.

Let's take a look at them:

1) Goldbears Valentine's Day Filled Tube

As the name suggests, these are tubes filled with Haribo's classic goldbears but smaller in size. The tube contains five flavors - Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, and Raspberry.

It is a transparent tube with the company's branding topped with a golden heart.

2) Valentine Edition Goldbears

These Valentine's Day special gummies come in a pep bag that contains two flavors - raspberry and pineapple. As the company's website read:

"This peg bag brings you the famous pineapple and raspberry flavors for a perfect sweet treat for yourself and a special someone this Valentine's Day! Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO®!"

3) Sweet and Sour hearts

These are a bag of heart-shaped gummies. They have just one flavor - sweet and sour strawberry - making them all red and perfect for Valentine's Day.

Brands bringing in Valentine's Day-themed products

Haribo's Berry Hearts Gummies are in line with numerous Valentine's Day-themed products launched in the last few weeks. Krispy Kreme has launched a limited-edition box which contains four heart-shaped doughnuts. They are each flavored differently, with white cream, chocolate, cookies & cream and caramel being the dominant flavors.

Last Crumb has launched a limited-edition Valentine's Day special cookie box, which contains 12 cookies. It features nine of their classic flavors and three new ones. Dunkin' Donuts has also released a Valentine's Day special menu with new heart-shaped doughnuts and more.

