Erewhon teams up with Kacey Musgraves to launch limited-time Deeper Wellness Smoothie: All you need to know

Erewhon has partnered with Grammy-winning artist Kacey Musgraves to debut the Deeper Wellness Smoothie, a limited-edition beverage blending functional ingredients with charitable giving. Available starting February 2 at all Erewhon locations, the $21 smoothie directs proceeds to Altadena Girls, a nonprofit aiding teens displaced by the 2025 Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.

This nutrient-packed creation is an "eye-catching ode to earth from bottom to top" according to Erewhon. The smoothie reportedly offers the sweetness of dates with a nutty taste and subtle notes of chocolate leaves.

What’s in the Deeper Wellness Smoothie?

The Deeper Wellness Smoothie by Kacey Musgraves combines over 15 ingredients, including almond milk, lion’s mane powder, organic spinach, and Sun Chlorella Powder—a green algae supplement linked to immune support.

Additional components include blue spirulina, maca root, and cacao nibs, layered under a blue coconut cream topping colored with spirulina. Erewhon’s February 2 Instagram post describes the drink as combining “earthy vanilla, natural sweetness, and subtle notes of chocolate and nuts,” with visuals symbolizing “Mother Earth.”

Charity focus: Supporting Altadena Girls

A portion of proceeds from each Smoothie by Kacey Musgraves sold will benefit Altadena Girls, a nonprofit assisting teens who lost homes in the Eaton Fire. The organization provides housing, mental health resources, and community programs to help rebuild stability. While Erewhon has not disclosed the exact percentage allocated, its social media announcement emphasized “direct support” for the cause.

Why lion’s mane, chlorella, and collagen?

Functional ingredients anchor the Smoothie by Kacey Musgraves, reflecting trends in wellness beverages. Lion’s mane mushroom powder, used here for cognitive health claims, and Sun Chlorella—a source of vitamins B12 and C.

Collagen, plant-based protein, and astragalus root are included for what the retailer terms “energy and immunity support.” Ingredients like MALK almond milk and Beyond Good vanilla highlight Erewhon’s emphasis on organic, sustainable sourcing. A vibrant green layer, symbolizing Mother Earth, sets this smoothie apart.

Availability and pricing

The Deeper Wellness Smoothie is now available exclusively at all Erewhon’s stores. Priced at $21, it aligns with the retailer’s premium positioning- its smoothies typically range from $11 to $22. Limited-time celebrity collaborations, like Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, often drive lines at Erewhon locations.

Complete ingredient list

The Deeper Wellness Smoothie is filled with energy and immunity-boosting ingredients, they include:

MALK Organic Almond Milk

Beyond Good Pure Ground Vanilla

Host Defense Mushrooms Lion's Mane Powder

Sun Chlorella Powder

KOS Blue Spirulina

Organic Spinach

Organic Banana

Sea Moss

Grass-fed Collagen

Chocho Protein Powder

Mesquite

Lucuma

Tocos

Maca

Organic Almond Butter

Astragalus

Organic Dates

Cacao Nibs

Superfood Chocolate

Organic Coconut Cream

A conscious choice for consumers

This collaboration reflects a growing trend of celebrities partnering with wellness brands to promote healthier living and social responsibility. For instance, LeBron James partnered with Calm, a meditation and sleep app. By offering the Deeper Wellness Smoothie, Erewhon and Kacey Musgraves encourage consumers to make mindful choices while contributing to a significant cause.

Erewhon’s Deeper Wellness Smoothie merges functional nutrition with philanthropy, leveraging Musgraves’ star power to spotlight wildfire recovery efforts. While the $21 price point may limit accessibility, the campaign underscores how premium wellness brands increasingly align with social causes. The drink will remain at Erewhon locations and will be available until supplies last, with updates shared on the retailer’s Instagram.

