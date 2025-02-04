Breyers x Good Humor’s new Strawberry Shortcake: Availability and details explored

Breyers has announced its collaboration with Good Humor to develop an exciting new flavor for fans. It brings together the flavors of the latter's strawberry shortcake in a tub format.

Good Humor has been known for its ice creams since 1920. Delivering on a food truck with tinkling music, its various popsicles and creamsicles became a staple for ice cream fans. Flavors like Creamsicle, Cookies & Creme, and Candy Center became highly popular. In fact, the brand brought back the Candy Center flavor last year and is available at its retailers.

However, arguably, Good Humor's most loved flavor was the Strawberry Shortcake, which came in a bar. The company has now collaborated with Breyers and the latter will produce a new flavor inspired by the classic.

Breyers x Good Humor's new ice cream flavor explored

The original strawberry shortcake came in a bar form. It had a strawberry core, which was covered with vanilla cream, and a signature strawberry shortcake coating.

The new offering, however, will come in a tub form. It will feature Breyer's signature vanilla ice cream mixed with swirls of strawberry ice cream. It will also have Good Humor cake crumbles to provide a textural feel.

Introducing the new flavor on its website, Breyers wrote:

"Introducing Strawberry Shortcake to your freezer! In this delightful new tub, Breyers® pays homage to America’s favorite frozen pop, the Good Humor® Strawberry Shortcake bar. Vibrant strawberry is swirled with creamy vanilla ice cream and signature Good Humor® cake crumbles –it’s a flavor everyone in the family will rave over. Give it a try and let us know how you like it at www.breyers.com."

These tubs are already available on their website and in retail stores as well.

Breyers and Good Humor's recent new products

The Strawberry Shortcake Tub isn't the only new offering from Breyers in recent months.

The company recently collaborated with Hershey's to release a campfire collection. It features three different products all based around the theme of campfire and S'mores.

They have S'more ice cream tubs, which have toasted marshmallow ice cream with Hershey's chocolate swirls and graham cracker crumbs. They have S'more bars, which have toasted marshmallow ice cream covered in Hershey's chocolate and topped with graham cracker crumbs. Finally, the S'more ice cream sandwich has a toasted marshmallow ice cream with Hershey's chocolate swirls between two Graham cracker cookies.

Breyers also recently launched Carb Smart Strawberry Bars, Carb Smart Rocky Road, and Non-Dairy Chocolate.

Good Humor, meanwhile, recently released three new flavors - Chemisse Coconut, Pineapple, Coconut & Strawberry, and Holanda Solero Lime. It has also developed the Strawberry Shortcake in its Klondike Cone form.

Breyers x Good Humor in line with numerous recent ice cream launches

The Breyers x Good Humor collaboration is well in line with multiple new ice cream products we've seen this year already. From brand collaborations to new flavors, we've seen it all.

Graeter's ice cream collaborated with Skyline Chili to make a unique ice cream flavor. It will have their classic vanilla ice cream mixed with some spices and oyster cracker crumbs.

Dunkin' has released a new Mint Chip ice cream flavored ground coffee along with its season Blueberry Muffin flavor. Haagen-Dazs has also released four new ice cream cones - Toasted Almond Fudge, Vanilla Salted Caramel, Summer Berry, and Triple Chocolate Fudge.

Fans are certainly in for a treat and adventure with all these new product launches from their favorite ice cream brands.

