HARIBO introduces new limited-edition Harry Potter gummies: All you need to know

HARIBO has introduced new Harry Potter-inspired gummies. These are limited-edition gummies that provide an exciting experience for fans of the iconic wizarding series of books or movies.

HARIBO was founded by Hans Riegel in 1920 in Friesdorf, Germany. Since then, the company has grown across the world and its products are available in around 120 countries. It is a leading name in gummies of all kinds.

The company has now launched Harry Potter-themed gummies. Let's check them out:

HARIBO's Harry Potter-themed gummies explored

Harry Potter-themed gummies (Image credits: HARIBO)

The company is releasing three new packets of gummies that are based on the three main charactes of the Harry Potter universe - Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

They feature gummies shaped in different characters and items for the magical world. The flavors are also inspired by items from the books/movies - Caramel like a golden Butterbeer, crisp green apple from the Forbidden Forest, cola reminiscent of a bubbling potion, sweet cherry lollipop from Honeydukes, zesty lemon sorbet like Dumbledore's beloved lemon drops and fluffy cotton candy as light as a Nimbus 2000.

Harry Potter Edition Gummies

These feature gummies in the shape of the main character of the series - Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe - and his pet owl - Hedwig.

Ron Weasley Edition

These have gummies in the shape of Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, and his pet rat, Scabbers. This bag would be particularly nostalgic for Harry Potter lovers as Ron and Harry's friendship started while bonding over candies and sweets from the Hogwarts Express candy trolley.

Hermione Granger Edition

This one features gummies in the shape of the beloved character Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson. The pack also has gummies in shape of her pet cat, Crookshanks.

Introducing these new flavors, HARIBO America's Chief Marketing Officer, Seth Klugerz, said (via PR Newswire):

"We're excited to bring the Happy World of HARIBO together with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to create new, limited-edition gummi shapes and flavors. We know the stories and characters are beloved by so many, so we're excited to capture that magic for our fans in our delicious tastes and textures for the first time ever.

"We put extra care into crafting the most authentic and exciting mixes, so every bite feels like you're transported to Harry's mystical universe, sparking the childlike happiness we all remember so well."

These gummies are available at all major retailers in the US but will be there only for a limited time.

HARIBO bringing back some of its favorites for Easter 2025

The renowned company is bringing back some of its Easter favorites this year, all combined in two packets. It's bringing back its Happy Chicks and Happy Hoppers. These are chicks and bunny-shaped gummies, respectively, with flavors such as apple, lemon, strawberry, pineapple, and more. These come in a Happy Hoppers Happy Chicks multipack.

HARIBO has also released a Spring Mix that features the aforementioned two along with Goldbears, and Goldbears Wild Berry. They are perfect for Easter baskets or gifting purposes.

There is also the Goldbears Easter Egg that contains six treat-sized bags of classic Goldbears in flavors such as strawberry, orange, lemon, pineapple, and strawberry. This even comes in the shape of an egg, as suggested in the name.

All these products are available for a limited time only and interested individuals can get their hands on them at all major retailers.

