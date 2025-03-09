Hardee’s introduces new Strawberry Lemon Biscuit: Availability and item details explored

The Strawberry Lemon Biscuit is the latest addition to Hardee’s menu, joining the chain’s lineup of sweet breakfast items through April 29, 2025. Featuring chunks of strawberries, lemon flavor, and a drizzle of icing, the biscuit is "baked in-house" and available all day for a limited time. Hardee’s also launched Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, a mustard-based dip for chicken tenders, timed to March Madness.

Hardee's Vice President of Brand Marketing, Sarah Breymaier, linked the sauce to game-day snacking trends, noting research on increased chicken consumption during basketball season in a press release on March 5, 2025. While the Strawberry Lemon Biscuit targets spring cravings, the Duke’s sauce aims to unite fans of rival teams with its Southern-inspired flavor.

Details about Strawberry Lemon Biscuit

Limited-time flavors: Try the new biscuit before April 29 (Image via Hardee’s)

The Strawberry Lemon Biscuit is a pastry loaded with strawberry chunks and lemon zest and finished with icing. It’s part of Hardee’s sweet biscuit collection, which includes the Blueberry Biscuit and Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit. The new item is available for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru orders and can be purchased any time during operating hours.

Hardee’s emphasizes the biscuit’s in-house baking process, which claims to ensure a flaky texture. It contains 330 calories per serving.

Availability and seasonal strategy

The Strawberry Lemon Biscuit will remain on menus until April 29, aligning with Hardee’s spring promotions. Customers who are members of Hardee's My Rewards program can get one free biscuit for a purchase of $5 when ordered through the app. The limited-time offer encourages repeat visits, as the biscuit joins other seasonal products like the Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce.

Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce: A March Madness tie-in

Alongside the Strawberry Lemon Biscuit, Hardee’s introduced Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, a tangy mustard-based dip created by Duke’s Mayo. The sauce is designed to accompany Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders and caters to fans of the Duke-Carolina basketball rivalry. Breymaier stated the sauce’s regional appeal and game-day relevance, citing research that links spring basketball to higher chicken sales. She mentioned in the press release:

"We are excited to offer our classic Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with the Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ – a regional flavor that guests are sure to love."

Promotional context and customer engagement

Hardee’s leverages March Madness and spring trends to promote both the Strawberry Lemon Biscuit and Duke’s sauce. Breymaier highlighted the synergy between sports events and food choices, noting:

"On game day, people look forward to the food as much as the competition and research shows that spring basketball significantly influences food consumption patterns, with chicken being one of the most popular menu items."

Hardee’s Strawberry Lemon Biscuit and Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce reflect a dual focus on seasonal flavors and sports culture. As April 29 approaches, the biscuit offers a reason for fans to visit Hardee’s before it’s gone.

For participating locations and hours, visit Hardee’s website - www.hardees.com.

