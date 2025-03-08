Häagen-Dazs kicks off summer with 3 new sorbet releases: Price, flavors, and more details explored

Häagen-Dazs is launching three new non-dairy sorbet flavors — Summer Blueberry & Lemon, Passion Fruit & Sweet Pear, and Sweet Lemon Coconut — to kick off summer 2025. Available nationwide starting March 6, the 14 oz. pints retail for $6.99 each, joining the brand’s expanding lineup of non-dairy desserts.

Ad

In a press release on March 6, 2025, Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs’ Head of Marketing, called the launch a celebration of “bold fruit flavor pairings” that align with growing consumer demand for lighter, upscale frozen treats.

The sorbets debut alongside the brand’s record 10 product launches this year, including Salted Caramel Macadamia ice cream bars and Belgian Waffle Cones. Inspired by the brand’s Super Bowl ad urging consumers to “embrace a moment of slow,” the flavors aim to evoke summer indulgence through fruit-forward recipes.

Ad

Häagen-Dazs' New Sorbet Flavors: Ingredients and pairings

The three new sorbet releases are a mix of seasonal and tropical fruits (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

The three Häagen-Dazs sorbets blend seasonal and tropical fruits:

Ad

Summer Blueberry & Lemon: Combines Pacific Northwest sun-ripened blueberries with zesty lemon. It claims to offer a sweet and summery flavor.

Passion Fruit & Sweet Pear: Mixes tropical passion fruit and sweet pear for a tart-sweet balance. It claims to offer a sweet and tart flavor.

Sweet Lemon Coconut: Pairs punchy lemon with coconut cream for a creamy, tangy finish. It claims to offer a refreshing and tangy flavor.

Each flavor is dairy-free and emphasizes “refreshing fruit-forward” profiles, targeting consumers seeking lighter alternatives to traditional ice cream.

Ad

The sorbet lineup now includes five flavors, joining existing options like Mango and Raspberry.

Pricing, availability, and brand strategy

Priced at $6.99 per pint, the sorbets are sold in grocery stores and online. The giant ice cream brand positions them as part of its “indulgent portfolio” expansion, which includes 2025 launches like Salted Brown Butter Cookie ice cream and ready-to-eat Belgian Waffle Cones.

Ad

The sorbets also follow the brand’s Super Bowl campaign promoting mindful consumption and seasonal slowness.

Rachel Jaiven noted in the press release on March 6:

"Today, we're making it official – this summer will be the season of sorbet. With the launch of our three new Häagen-Dazs® Sorbet flavors, we're celebrating bold fruit flavor pairings and growing our portfolio of delicious, non-dairy sorbets that make every moment feel like summer, no matter the time of year."

Ad

Marketing the “Slow Summer” campaign

Häagen-Dazs's Super Bowl commercial, "Not so fast, not so furious," encourages consumers to savor slow moments. The campaign aligns with the brand’s broader push to associate its products with leisure and seasonal joy.

The new releases join existing flavors of Mango & Rasberry (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

The brand, which operates under Nestlé’s Froneri joint venture, has prioritized non-dairy innovation since debuting its first vegan pints in 2017. The new releases reinforce the brand’s commitment to using “high-quality ingredients” across its 65+ global flavors.

Ad

For details on where to purchase the new non-dairy sorbet flavors, visit haagendazs.us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback