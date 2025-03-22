Trader Joe's adds Korean Style Yangnyeom Sauce to its shelves: All you need to know

Trader Joe's is expanding its Korean product lineup with new additions, and the brand has lately added a new Yangnyeom Sauce to its shelves. Customers have been posting about the new sauce on social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit for a month.

With early hints in the last weeks of January 2025, the products hit the condiments aisle of the store in the latter half of February. On February 22, 2025, the brand posted an image of Korean Hot Chicken-Inspired Pizza, featuring Trader Joe's Yangnyeom Sauce.

The new offering is available in a 15.5 oz bottle, which costs $3.99.

New Yangnyeom Sauce from Trader Joe's offers a blend of sweet, spicy, and umami notes

From kimchi to kimbap, Korean cuisine is gaining popularity worldwide. From restaurants to condiment makers, all are striving to bring Korean flavors to the table to keep up with the trend. Trader Joe's, an American retailer, has also been expanding its Korean product basket.

The label has recently introduced a Korean-style Yangnyeom Sauce, which can either be consumed directly as a dip or be used in Korean meal preparation. Ever since the sauce hit the racks of the retailer, people have been sharing their thoughts on their taste experience and sharing recipes.

Other details about Trader Joe's Yangnyeom Sauce

For Korean food enthusiasts, the label explains the roots of Yangnyeom sauce on its website. According to the description, a Korean restaurant owner once developed this sauce in response to complaints about the overly crunchy crust of fried chicken.

Rather than fixing the layering, the owner started coating the chicken with a blend of gochujang sauce, some spices, and sugar. This seasoned chicken soon became a fan favorite and this gave birth to Yangnyeom sauce, in which "Yangnyeom" stands for "seasoned" in Korean.

Trader Joe's describes its Yangnyeom sauce in the following words:

"Inspired by this bit of on-the-fly ingenuity, Trader Joe’s Yangnyeom Sauce offers all the same satisfying gochujang spice and sugary sweetness that made yangnyeom chicken famous. And while it is indeed incredibly delicious on some crispy-fried chicken, that’s just the beginning, as far as we’re concerned."

The sauce offers a mix of sweet, spicy, and umami notes, similar to the flavors found in many Korean dishes. To achieve this taste, it is made with the following ingredients:

Soy sauce

Red miso paste

Blackstrap molasses

Ginger puree

Salted mirin

Rice vinegar

Garlic puree

Honey

Cane sugar

Cornstarch

Gochugaru chili pepper flakes

Toasted sesame oil

Yeast extract

Cayenne powder

Porcini mushroom powder

Salt

The label has also shared some suggestions on its website about pairing this Korean condiment:

"We recommend trying it on everything from roasted veggies to grilled short ribs, air-fried salmon, shrimp tacos, and omelettes. Frankly, we’ll even use it as a dip for French fries... or as sauce on a homemade Pizza topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Chicken Nuggets, and cilantro or green onions (trust us on this one—it’s delicious.)"

The sauce is available for purchase at the stores of the brand as well as on Amazon. Trader Joe's dips and sauces often go sold out after a few weeks so those who want to try some Korean fried chicken are advised to soon visit their nearby store.

