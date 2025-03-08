Pulmuone launches new plant-based and Korean-inspired products: Item details explored

Pulmuone, the global tofu leader behind brands like Nasoya and Wildwood, is all set to debut a new range of plant-based and Korean-inspired products at Natural Products Expo West 2025 in Anaheim, California, from March 5 to 7, 2025. The lineup includes glazed tofu, plant-based potstickers, and ready-to-eat street food.

The innovations include frozen K-Street Food items like Potato Crusted Mozza on a Stick and Sweet & Spicy Topokki, alongside new Plantspired offerings such as Black Garlic Cream Noodle Bowls. As per Pulmuone's press release posted on February 28, 2025, the company will showcase these products at the Expo West Booth, with samples, giveaways, and a branded LED truck circulating at the convention center.

Plant-based innovations at Pulmuone: New offerings under Nasoya and Plantspired

From Expo West to Freezers: Korean Street Food Goes Mainstream (Image via Pulmuone)

Pulmuone leverages the company's Korean heritage and expertise in products with a plant base. The Plantspired line introduces three products launching in the U.S. this spring:

Cilantro Garlic Potstickers: Plant-based potstickers filled with cilantro, garlic, and 7g of protein per serving, paired with dipping sauce. Pineapple Teriyaki Glazed Tofu: Pre-cut tofu bites by Nasoya, coated in a sweet-savory pineapple-teriyaki glaze, designed for stir-fries or rice bowls. Black Garlic Cream Noodle Bowls: Pre-cooked noodles by Pulmuone in a black garlic sauce with a plant base and a topping of crispy garlic flakes.

The Plantspired line builds on Pulmuone's tofu dominance, which reportedly holds nearly 70% of the U.S. tofu market. On February 28, 2025, Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights, Pulmuone, Ellen Kim, noted in a press release that these products aim to simplify home cooking, saying:

"Consumers today are looking for bold, globally inspired flavors and authenticity, without sacrificing convenience. With a deep Korean heritage and decades of expertise in plant-based proteins, our new innovations make it easier than ever to enjoy delicious, high-quality, Asian-inspired meals at home."

Ellen Kim continued:

"Expo West is the perfect place to introduce our newest offerings and connect with those who share our passion for flavorful, accessible, plant-based foods."

Frozen Korean street food line

Tofu Giant’s Latest Play: Convenience Meets Authenticity (Image via Pulmuone)

Pulmuone claims that its frozen K-Street Food line, launching in select retailers by early summer 2025, requires minimal prep, aligning with the demand for quick meals. They feature:

Potato Crusted Mozza on a Stick: Crispy potato-coated mozzarella sticks inspired by Korean street snacks. Sweet & Spicy Topokki: Chewy rice cakes in gochujang chili sauce, marketed as a sweet-spicy meal kit. Bulgogi Style Rice Balls: Plant-based bulgogi-filled rice balls with vegetables and smoky BBQ sauce.

Sung Yoon Nam, Pulmuone's VP of Sales for North America, stated in a press release that the product line aims to make Korean favorites convenient and accessible for global consumers, saying:

"Our new Pulmuone K-Street Food line offers convenient, authentic, and accessible options that bring the rich flavors of Korean favorites to more households. This innovative line expansion in the frozen aisle exemplifies how Pulmuone is meeting the evolving demands and preferences of consumers across the world."

Expo West showcase and brand visibility

At Expo West 2025, Pulmuone will present its new products at Booth #761, offering samples and giveaways. The company will also deploy a wrapped LED truck around the Anaheim Convention Center on March 5–6 to promote its innovations.

The event serves as a platform for Pulmuone's frozen and plant-based lines, reinforcing its strategy to capitalize on the growing K-Food trend.

Pulmuone's latest launches reflect its dual focus on ready-to-eat plant-based nutrition and Korean culinary traditions. As one of the renowned tofu producers globally, the brand continues to expand into new categories.

