Trader Joe’s releases new Soft Pretzel Twists: All you need to know

Soft Pretzel Twists are the latest product launched by Trader Joe’s. With a price of $3.49 for a 14.03-ounce package, it contains six pretzels. News about the item was first shared by the Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, an account dedicated to Trader Joe’s finds.

The post generated high anticipation amongst netizens. Trader Joe's positions it as an affordable alternative to mall-style pretzels, costing 58 cents per twist. It also comes with a coarse salt packet for customization.

Trader Joe’s emphasizes the Soft Pretzel Twists’ simplicity, requiring only oven heating to achieve a golden exterior.

Soft Pretzel Twists: A blend of German expertise and traditional techniques

TJ's Soft Pretzel Twists come in a 14.3-ounce package (Image via Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s Soft Pretzel Twists are produced in collaboration with German pretzel artisans, who use a time-tested recipe. The dough uses malted barley flour, a key ingredient in authentic German pretzels.

It helps add subtle sweetness and enhances browning during baking. The pretzels use Sodium hydroxide (lye) to give the pretzels their glossy, golden-brown crust.

Soybean oil and yeast ensure a tender, airy interior. Moreover, they contain no artificial preservatives. The pretzels contain wheat allergens and are processed in facilities handling other common allergens. The product is Kosher-certified.

Preparation methods highlight texture and customization

Simply moisten, sprinkle salt, and bake! (Image via Trader Joe's)

To replicate the mall-style experience, Trader Joe’s recommends oven heating:

Moisten the pretzels with water to activate the salt and enhance crispness. Sprinkle the included coarse salt for a balanced, savory finish. Bake at 350°F until golden.

While microwaving (45 seconds) is an option for quick snacks, oven heating helps achieve the ideal contrast between the crispy exterior and chewy center. The salt packet allows customization; users can adjust seasoning to taste or omit it for sweet variations.

Serving suggestions span savory, sweet, and creative uses

The Soft Pretzel Twists are marketed as a blank canvas for culinary creativity:

Savory pairings : Dip in Trader Joe’s Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese, Dill Pickle Mustard, or Buffalo-Style Almond Dip.

: Dip in Trader Joe’s Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese, Dill Pickle Mustard, or Buffalo-Style Almond Dip. Sweet twists : Brush with melted butter, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, or drizzle with caramel sauce.

: Brush with melted butter, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, or drizzle with caramel sauce. Meal integration: Use as hot dog buns, slice for pretzel croutons, or layer into breakfast sandwiches.

Trader Joe’s Easter 2025 lineup

Trader Joe's Easter-themed products (Image via Trader Joe's)

Alongside the Soft Pretzel Twists, Trader Joe’s has several seasonal products for Easter 2025, including:

Break-Apart Bunny : A hollow milk chocolate bunny filled with orange-flavored gummy carrots.

: A hollow milk chocolate bunny filled with orange-flavored gummy carrots. Easter Joe-Joe’s : Festive cookies in milk chocolate, white chocolate, egg, and bunny designs.

: Festive cookies in milk chocolate, white chocolate, egg, and bunny designs. Milk Chocolate Bunny Bar : A bunny-shaped bar with caramel bits, rainbow nonpareils, and white chocolate drizzle.

: A bunny-shaped bar with caramel bits, rainbow nonpareils, and white chocolate drizzle. Gluten-Free Yellow Mini Sheet Cake : A vanilla cake with chocolate frosting, suitable for gluten-free diets.

: A vanilla cake with chocolate frosting, suitable for gluten-free diets. Truffle Eggs: Foil-wrapped eggs with fillings like dark pistachio, milk coconut, and cookies and cream.

Trader Joe’s Soft Pretzel Twists bridge the gap between artisanal quality and everyday affordability. Their launch coincides with festive Easter treats, as Trader Joe’s aims to offer curated trend-forward products. With no “limited-edition” label, these pretzels are poised to become a staple for casual snacking, entertaining, or creative meal prep.

