5 things you probably didn’t know about McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is the most obvious choice for many when it comes to fish sandwiches. Debuted in 1962, the sandwich has remained a staple alternative to beef and chicken offerings. Made with only three ingredients, it is a go-to item, especially during the Lenten period. According to a USA Today report, 25 percent of its annual sales take place during the 40 days.

Ad

However, the origin story of what is now considered a Lent staple is quite intriguing. Foodies interested in knowing more about this three-ingredient sandwich can scroll down. Check out the five lesser-known facts about McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish.

From its origin to the recipe, five interesting facts about McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

Ad

This popular meat alternative sandwich from McDonald's has been around for more than 60 years and is one of the favorite meat alternative choices. The brand describes it as:

"Dive into our wild-caught Filet-O-Fish, a classic McDonald's fish sandwich! Our fish sandwich recipe features a crispy fish filet patty made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock on melty American cheese and is topped with creamy McDonald’s tartar sauce, all served on a soft, steamed bun"

Ad

The description continues:

"There are 380 calories in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Enjoy it on its own or make it a meal with our World Famous Fries® & your choice of McDonald’s beverage."

Here are five facts about McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish.

1) Introduced to cater to Catholic customers

Today, what has become a global offering of McDonald's started with an intention to serve Catholic customers in a specific region. In 1961, Lou Groen was running the first McDonald’s franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sales were poor on Fridays and during the Lent period, as the majority of Catholics avoided meat, and the business had no alternative to offer.

Ad

At that time, the area was inhabited by 87 percent Catholics, so the impact was big. To tackle this problem, Groen came up with a fish sandwich with a dash of tartar sauce. While the recipe was unique, the idea was not, as a local store in the vicinity was already offering a fish sandwich and driving sales on no-meat days. This sandwich was the primordial form of today's Filet-o-Fish.

2) Competed with Hula Burger to secure a spot as a meat alternative

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ray Kroc initially rejected Lou Groen's fish sandwich idea because he had a fruity meat alternative in mind. Ray's version, known as the Hula Burger, featured grilled pineapple and a slice of cheese. To decide which meat alternative should go on the menu, a contest took place.

On April 20, 1962, both the Hula Burger and Filet-o-Fish were introduced at select locations to gauge customer demand. Sources reveal that only six Hula burgers were ordered, while 350 orders were placed for Goren's fish sandwich. This settled the tussle between the two variants, and the fish sandwich became the first non-hamburger addition to the menu.

Ad

3) Evolution of McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish recipe

Groen initially used halibut, a long flatfish, for the sandwich. However, the fish was expensive, making each sandwich cost 30 cents. To meet the demand for a lower price of 25 cents, Groen replaced halibut with cod and added a cheese layer to balance the flavors. Eventually, the sustainable Alaskan pollock, a member of the cod family, took place between the buns.

4) McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish uses half a slice of cheese

Ad

Ad

Originally, the fish sandwich had no cheese slice. Groen added it when he had to switch the fish choice. For decades, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has featured a half-slice of cheese beneath the fish patty. This, in fact, is not liked by many customers. Many say it's a cost-cutting tactic, while others label it as a classic shrinkflation example.

The brand has never officially provided any response to this concern. However, in some past instances, representatives of the Golden Arches shared that it is done to balance the taste of tangy tartar sauce and the crispy coating of fish, which a full slice of cheese can overpower.

Ad

5) McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish has some other global variants

The classic recipe served in America is not the only version of this sandwich. It also comes in other versions with a touch of regional flavors. At many international outlets, individuals can find the Double Filet-O-Fish stuffed with two patties. In some European countries, one can find McFish, a variant in which ketchup replaces tartar sauce.

France and Azerbaijan served a deluxe iteration, which comes with added lettuce and tomatoes. Some Asian countries have enjoyed Wasabi Filet-O-Fish burgers. In summary, the fish sandwich acknowledges and accommodates local preferences.

Ad

With Lent still underway, many people continue to enjoy McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish on Fridays and even on other days. For detailed nutritional content and their fishing policy, interested readers can visit the brand's official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback