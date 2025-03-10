Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich returns: Price, availability, and more details explored

Wendy's has brought back its fan-favorite Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, just in time for the seafood season. In a press release on February 27, 2025, the fast food restaurant chain confirmed the fish sandwich's return on its menus through Sunday, April 20.

Available nationwide, the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a limited-time offering for the Lent season. It is a 40-day period wherein Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays. Meanwhile, fans of the fast food restaurant chain can purchase the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich in-restaurant or order for pick-up.

The Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which features wild-caught Alaskan pollock, is priced at $6.99 on their website. However, prices might vary depending on where a customer is ordering from.

Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich: Flavor explored

The Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is available through Sunday, April 20, 2025 (Image via Wendy's)

Well timed for the Lent Season, this fish sandwich features the Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fish fillet, which offers a flavor similar to cod. The white, flaky panko-breaded fish fillet is served on a soft bun with dill tartar sauce, lettuce, American cheese, and pickles.

Talking about the flavor profile of the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, the fast food restaurant's press release says:

“We pride ourselves on offering what we believe is the best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants.”

The press release continues:

“The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet’s buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness.”

On March 8, 2025, the official account of Wendy's Guam, a U.S. island territory in Micronesia, shared a commercial for the Lent season. Verifying the availability of Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, they captioned the video:

“Dive into flavor this Lent Season with the ultimate catch! Our Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich & Platter are back on Guam—golden, crunchy, and packed with deliciousness.”

According to the post, besides enjoying the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, fans of the fast food joint in Guam can also try their Fish Platter. It features a Crispy Golden Alaskan Pollock Fish Fillet, fluffy rice, and freshly Chopped Garden Salad on the side.

Price

Fans of the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich can get it at $6.99, as per the brand's website. However, prices might differ depending on where it is ordered from.

This fish sandwich can even be converted into a meal by adding a beverage of choice and fries.

Availability

The Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is back on the restaurant chain's menus nationwide, but for a limited time. Fans can purchase the seafood season favorite in-restaurant or order for pick-up through Wendy's application through Sunday, April 20, 2025.

According to the press release, the beloved fish sandwich will be available on nearly 5,200 menus across the United States for a limited time.

About Wendy's

Founded by Dave Thomas on November 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's is an American international fast-food restaurant chain. Its vast menu consists of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, chicken nuggets, Frosty soft ice cream, beverages, coffee, and more.

The fast food chain has been expanding globally. It has a presence in many countries, including India, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more.

