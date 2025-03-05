Dairy Queen’s limited-time Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich: All you need to know about the seasonal menu item

Dairy Queen, the American multinational fast food chain, recently came out with a limited time edition menu item: Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich. Renowned for their classic offerings such as blizzards and a chicken strips basket, the fast food chain periodically serves seasonal menu items for their customers.

One such recent addition to their elaborate menu is the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich, a seasonal dish with a combination of bold yet fresh ingredients. The fish sandwich was introduced by the brand in late February 2025. Appearing on the limited-period menu in participating DQ outlets, the sandwich is made to cater to people who prefer seafood dishes.

Dairy Queen's limited-time addition

The Wild Alaskan Fish sandwich is an alternative to the usual beef and chicken sandwich options. The fish used in the sandwich is Alaskan Pacific Cod sourced from the waters of Alaska, ensuring the freshness of the dish.

This menu item is a great option for individuals who want to try something different from the regular Dairy Queen menu offerings.

Breakdown of the Alaskan fish sandwich

Dairy Queen launches a long-awaited seasonal menu item (Image via Getty)

Dairy Queen's seasonal item includes layers of flavors. The highlight of the sandwich is the fish fillet, which has a mild flavor and flaky texture. The fillet is breaded and fried until crispy. The balance between the crispiness of the batter and the tenderness of the fish inside is key to the sandwich.

The sandwich is then served on a toasted bun that complements the other ingredients. The steaming bun is topped with fresh lettuce. The wild Alaskan sandwich is lastly paired with the classic Tartar sauce, which adds creaminess and a slight tang to the dish that helps cut through the richness of the fillet.

Nutritional value of the Alaskan sandwich

The wild Alaskan fish sandwich at Dairy Queen is a moderate option in terms of calories, containing 420 calories per serving. The sandwich has 16 grams of fat, including 3 grams of saturated fat, along with 17 grams of protein.

The sandwich also has 960 milligrams of sodium, which is nearly half the recommended intake for an adult. Consumers who consider their sodium intake and are particularly on a sodium-restricted diet should choose this item wisely.

Suggested pairing with the seasonal item

Pair the Alaskan fish sandwich with a variety of offerings (Image via Getty )

To improve the experience, DQ suggests a few pairing options that go well with the flavor profile of the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich. The popular food choices include the Chilli Cheese Dog, Hot Dog, and refreshing Sprite.

For those who prefer a sweet treat, then the Coke or Snickers Blizzard can enhance the meal. These suggestions are meant to cater to various preferences, customers can curate the meal combinations accordingly.

The Dairy Queen Alaskan Fish Sandwich is a limited seasonal meal made with Wild Alaskan fish, which is then fried to perfection. The limited availability makes the customers eagerly await each year for the launch so the food enthusiasts can give this menu item a try.

