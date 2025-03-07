Wendy's is set to launch two new flavors of the fan-favorite Frosty. These new flavors are expected to be launched in April 2025 and also bring a new eating experience of the beloved menu item.

Ad

Wendy's introduced Frosty in 1969 in chocolate flavor. However, since 2006, it started to add different flavors like vanilla, peppermint, and more.

Moreover, it has also released flavors based on different themes, seasons and festivals like Pumpkin Spice, Thin Mints or Spongebob-inspired Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

Wendy's to introduce 2 new flavors - Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusion

The fast-food chain hasn't officially announced the flavors yet but they are set to be called Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusion. As per All Recipes, the flavor profile has something to do with caramel and strawberry.

Ad

As per the pictures circulating, one of the flavors appears to have caramel sauce and cookie crumbs while the other has strawberry bits.

Wendy's US Chief Marketing Officer, Lindsday Radkoski, said during their Investor Day:

“Frosty is one of the most iconic items on Wendy’s menu and we know that consumers are increasingly seeking new flavors and variety. Our new Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions will give our fans even more ways to enjoy this classic treat.”

Ad

The Frosty don't only see new flavors but also come in a new package. They have special cups with lids and custom blue spoons. Radkoski added:

“This spoon allows customers to get every bit of Frosty goodness out of the bottom of the cup."

These are expected to be available at all outlets from April 2025.

Wendy's announced Thin Mints Frosty earlier this year

Expand Tweet

Ad

To celebrate the Girl Scouts season, Wendy's announced its collaboration with Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) and released a Thin Mints Frosty. It was based on the flavors of one of the most popular Girl Scouts cookie - Thin Mints.

The Thin Mints Frosty features the classic chocolate or vanilla Frosty with a minty cookie crumble sauce. The sauce is present in the milkshake as well as on the ice cream at the top.

Ad

Lindsay Radkoski said:

"The friendship between Wendy's and Girl Scouts of the USA is mintto be. By bringing together two iconic fan favorite flavors into a single spoonful, we're delivering an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Frosty experience to connect with our Wendy's fanbase and Girl Scout Cookie supporters alike."

Meanwhile, GSUSA's Chief Revenue Officer, Wendy Lou, said:

"Seeing our iconic Thin Mints paired with Wendy's Frosty is a testament to the power of the Cookie Program and millions of Girl Scouts who have made Thin Mints so popular. We are so thankful for the support from thousands of Wendy's franchisees who are giving our girls the opportunity to have cookie booths at their restaurants where they can put their entrepreneurial prowess to use."

Ad

The Thin Mints Frosty was launched on February 21 and is available until stocks last. Wendy's also released other offers on its official app during the Girl Scouts season.

Wendy's Son of Baconator available for just $3

Ad

The chain also announced another exciting offer earlier this year. It's fan-favorite Son of Baconator burger is available for just $3 until March 16, 2025. It features two beef patties, smoked Applewood bacon slices, ketchup, and mayonnaise between two lightly toasted buns.

Interested individuals can get them online or at all the restaurant's outlets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback