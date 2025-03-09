Burger King’s Fiery Big Fish Sandwich returns: Availability and item details explored

Burger King is here with a spicy treat as they reintroduce the iconic Fiery Big Fish Sandwich. The sandwich, known for its flavors and flaky texture, is hitting back at the menu just in time for the Lenten season.

The Fiery Big Fish Sandwich is now available at participating U.S. locations from March 5, 2025, through April 20, 2025. Here are all the further details regarding the relaunch, its availability, and what one can expect from this treat.

A spicy take on Burger King's Classic Big Fish Sandwich

The Fiery Big Fish Sadwich is an elevated version of the Big Fish Sandwich, which has been on the menu for years. The sandwich features a Wild Alaskan Pollock fillet fried golden until crispy. The fillet has a flaky, mild texture that complements the sandwich overall.

What sets this sandwich apart is the addition of the signature triple-pepper glaze. The special sauce adds the heat to the sandwich, which is then balanced with the creaminess of the tartar sauce. Lettuce and pickles help cut through the spice. All of the elements are placed between a toasted brioche bun.

Nutritional breakdown and pairings of the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich

Pair the Fiery Sandwich with other offerings to curate a meal (Image via Getty)

The Fiery Big Fish Sandwich packs approximately 600 calories per serving along with 25 grams of fat, 70 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of protein. The nutritional values may vary depending upon locations and preparation methods.

To complement the flavors of fish sandwich, one can go with the side of fries or onion rings. Customers can also choose from the side of salads and beverages to help cool down the spice.

Availability of the menu item

The Fiery Big Fish Sandwich is a limited time menu item at the participating Burger King location across the United States starting from March 6, 2025. Burger King has timed the launch with the Lenten season.

For the unversed, Lenten is a 40-day season (excluding Sundays) of prayer, and fasting days from Ash Wednesday to the Saturday before Easter. Many consumers traditionally avoid eating meat during this period, making the launch more valid.

Perks and promotions for the members

Avail the Royal perks by Burger King (Image via Getty)

Burger King is here to offer a deal to their customers with the Royal Perks loyalty program. From March 5 to April 20, 2025, Royal Perks members can grab one Big Fish Sandwich for a regular price and receive another one for just $2.

Here for a limited time, the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich is a combination of sweet, savory, zesty, and spicy flavors. It is a good choice for seafood admirers and Burger King fans.

