Clean Juice launches new lavender-infused smoothie to promote relaxation: All you need to know

Clean Juice, an American restaurant franchise known for its Organic smoothies, recently unveiled a new smoothie that promotes relaxation. Infused with lavender, the calming smoothie is named ‘The Relaxation One.’

According to PR Newswire, The Relaxation One is designed to promote relaxation and better sleep. In line with the popular “sleepmaxxing” trend, this organic botanical smoothie is available for a limited time.

Crafted with USDA-certified organic ingredients, The Relaxation One is made using almond milk, blueberries, banana, avocado, honey, collagen and the floral ingredient lavender.

Clean Juice’s ‘The Relaxation One’ smoothie explored

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, is bringing its fans a limited-time organic botanical smoothie with floral ingredient lavender. Launching with a BOGO offer, ‘The Relaxation One’ is said to help customers enhance their wellness routines.

On March 19, 2025, Clean Juice announced the launch of ‘The Relaxation One’ on Instagram. Sharing an image of the new offering, they captioned the post:

“Say HELLO to… The Relaxation One. The ultimate Spring smoothie to melt away stress and boost your well-being! Packed with lavender, blueberries, banana, avocado, honey, almond milk, and collagen, this blend promotes calmness, mental clarity, and relaxation.”

Confirming that The Relaxation One is a limited-time offering, the caption further reads:

“Lavender’s soothing properties can reduce anxiety and improve sleep, while magnesium-rich banana and avocado may balance your nervous system. Blueberries can elevate your mood, and collagen supports skin, hair, and gut health. Order now in-store or online for a limited time!”

Sherif Mityas, BRIX Holdings CEO, highlighted that this smoothie is intended to bring relaxation and better sleep. He said on March 19, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"With sleepmaxxing searches at an all-time high and consumers increasingly seeking botanicals in their food and beverage choices, we wanted to combine both in a delicious smoothie with ingredients known for supporting relaxation and better sleep.”

Mityas added:

"The Relaxation One highlights our continued commitment to menu innovation following the successful launch of The Rosey & Bright One fresh-pressed juice, while maintaining our dedication to USDA-certified organic ingredients in our juices."

Offer explored

Available for a limited time, The Relaxation One is a blend of almond milk, blueberries, banana, avocado, honey, collagen, and lavender. From March 19 to 23, fans can receive one free 16-ounce smoothie of their choice with the purchase of one 16-ounce The Relaxation One smoothie.

This special BOGO offer is available through the Clean Juice loyalty app or in-store. Meanwhile, taxes and gratuity are not included.

About Clean Juice

Clean Juice was founded in 2016. It is America’s only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with over 65 stores across 19 states. Known for its fresh and high-quality ingredients, the brand focuses on overall health, wellness and nutrition.

Owned by CJ Fresh Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRIX Holdings, LLC, which is a Dallas-based multi-brand company, Clean Juice’s bar features organic cold-pressed, fresh and bottled signature juices, smoothies and acai bowls.

The American restaurant franchise also offers customers nutritious and clean menu items including wraps, sandwiches, toasts and grab-n-go items.

