Trader Joe's releases new Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches: All you need to know

Trader Joe's, known for their delectable offerings, is here with another frozen treat for its customers: the Macoron Ice Cream Sandwich. This latest addition is a fresh take on traditional ice cream sandwiches with a touch of French patisserie.

The dessert is a sophisticated touch on a nostalgic childhood favorite dessert. The delicate texture of a macaron is balanced with the rich chocolate filling, making them perfect for macaron lovers, chocolate ice cream enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to try new sweet treats.

The Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich debuted in Trader Joe's stores nationwide on March 15, 2025. It is suggested to check the availability of the products in local stores.

Newest Trader Joe's launch: Flavor profile and texture

Newest Trader Joe's launch: Flavor profile and texture

The Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are packed individually in a pack of two, priced at $4.99, which means each sandwich costs about $1.12, a good deal for those with a sweet tooth.

Trader Joe's Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are unique because the ice cream is filled between the macarons. The first product released was a chocolate macaroon shell filled with chocolate ice cream.

The shells are made of a combination of confectioner sugar, cocoa, and almond flour and have a chewy and soft mouthfeel that complements the ice cream. The chocolate ice cream is described as creamy and full of rich chocolate, which goes well with the crunchy macaron. Before consuming, it is recommended to let the macarons rest at room temperature for five minutes. They defrost well as they rest and can be paired with a hot cup of tea or delicious espresso.

Social media buzz

The launch of the macaron sandwich has created some buzz across social media, with fans and dessert lovers expressing their excitement. Social platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok are flooded with consumers sharing their experiences regarding the launch.

The flavor blend of French macarons with American-style ice cream sandwiches sparks enthusiasm, further fueling the demand.

How they compare to other Trader Joe's macaron treats

How they compare to other Trader Joe's macaron treats

Trader Joe's has a wide offering of macaron-inspired desserts, including their beloved Macaron aux Framboises, a layered treat featuring soft biscuits, creme fraiche, and raspberries.

While these desserts take inspiration from the classic French delicacy, the Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich stands out due to the creamy component of ice cream. This cold element makes them a refreshing treat for the warm season.

The store already offers traditional mini macarons in flavors like vanilla, pistachio, and caramel. But this new offering merges the best aspects of a macaron with the nostalgia of an ice cream sandwich.

Like other Trader Joe's limited-edition items, these frozen treats will not be available forever. Interested customers should check their local store for availability. Whether enjoyed individually or paired with another dessert, the Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are worth a try.

