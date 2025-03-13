5 Trader Joe's items to grab under $5 in March

Trader Joe's is a renowned one-stop destination for shoppers who seek affordable yet quality products. If one is looking to make the most out of their shopping experience this March, there are several worth grabbing options under $5.

Ad

Which started as a small chain in Southern California, has now over 500 locations across the United States. From healthy finds to exciting treats, Trader Joe's has a wide range of products that can enhance meals without breaking the bank.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Here are 5 affordable picks by Trader Joe's

1) Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi

A low carb alternative to classic Gnncchi (image via traderjoes.com)

Price - $3.99

Ad

Package Size: 12 ounces

A low-carb yet flavorful source, Cauliflower Gnocchi is a great option for individuals who are looking for a gluten-free and low-carb veggie alternative to traditional Potato Gnocchi. Priced at $3.99, this product is quite favorable amongst several other offerings.

2) Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

A seasoning blend for a variety of dishes (image via traderjoes.com)

Price- $2.49

Ad

Package Size: 2.3 ounces

Everything but the bagel sesame seasoning blend is one of the most popular products from the store. This spice mixture combines the wonderful tastes of sesame and poppy seeds, garlic, onions, and salt like an everything bagel.

This seasoning is versatile and works well with scrambled eggs, roasted vegetables, breakfast toasts, and meat dishes. It's an affordable option that can enhance many simple meals.

3) Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Ad

A mix of rich chocolate and nutty peanuts (image via traderjoes.com)

Price: $4.49

Ad

Package Size: 8 ounces

This is for sure a delightful treat for anyone who savors the magnificent combination of dark chocolate and peanut butter, and it comes at a very decent price making it the perfect option for all.

This exquisite delight creates a beautiful blend of chocolate and crunchy peanuts, which can bring a diverse mouthfeel.

4) Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

A pantry staple for many households (image via traderjoes.com)

Price: $4.99

Ad

Package Size: 16 ounces

Coconut oil, priced at $4.99, is an affordable alternative to butter or other oils for cooking. Virgin coconut oil is a plant-based option that contains healthy fats and nutrients, making it a better choice than most vegetable oils. It has many uses in both cooking and beauty.

5) Organic Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce

A sauce blend with classic Italian flavorings (image via traderjoes.com)

Price: $3.29

Ad

Package Size: 24 ounces

The organic tomato basil marinara sauce is a fresh and flavorful take on the classic marinara sauce. Made with organic tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and garlic. The sauce resembles the Italian flavorings without preservatives and added sugar.

The marinara sauce can be incorporated in pasta, pizza, and other Italian delicacies while giving a sweet tomato flavor along with the freshness of basil.

Final thoughts

Trader Joe's has a broad range of affordable items under $5 that offers quality at a reasonable price. From healthier options like Cauliflower Gnocchi, tomato basil marinara sauce, and virgin coconut oil to indulgent treats like dark chocolate and peanut butter cups, there is something for everyone.

On the next trip to Trader Joe's, individuals can grab these products to simplify the homecooked meals while making a great value for their dollar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback