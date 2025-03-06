OAKBERRY teams up with tennis star Aryna Sabalenka to launch new Tiger Bowl: All you need to know

OAKBERRY has launched The Tiger Bowl in collaboration with tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka. Launched on March 3, 2025, the açaí bowl includes açaí, whey protein, peanut butter, granola, and double strawberries, reflecting her intense playing style.

Fans can enjoy the limited-time offering through April 6, with a 30% discount via the OAKBERRY app during every one of her Indian Wells and Miami Open matches. The launch follows OAKBERRY’s 2024 partnership with Sabalenka and aligns with its growing roster of sports sponsorships, including Formula One’s BWT Alpine Team and SailGP’s Brazil team.

A Champion’s Creation: Inside Sabalenka’s Tiger Bowl

Aryna Sabalenka’s Tiger Bowl reflects her competitive ethos, blending ingredients she selected for their performance-enhancing benefits. Layers of OAKBERRY’s sustainably sourced açaí form the base, paired with whey protein and peanut butter for muscle recovery, granola for sustained energy, and strawberries for natural sweetness.

Sabalenka emphasized the bowl’s role in her routine in a press release by the brand on March 3, stating:

“I play with power and passion, and love how OAKBERRY continues to recharge and energize me. It unleashes an unmatched level of bold flavors and textures that will have fans inspired to dream big and go all in."

The design mirrors Sabalenka’s tiger tattoo, a symbol of perseverance. Bruno Cardinali, OAKBERRY’s Global CMO, noted in the press release:

“We are proud to continue partnering with Aryna to introduce her new signature Tiger Bowl and keep fueling fans with our delicious and organic açaí. Aryna aced this bowl by packing in wholesome ingredients that will bring fiery energy to fans watching her matches or competing in matches of their own.”

Fueling fans on and off the court: Discounts and availability

The Tiger Bowl is available for pickup or delivery via the OAKBERRY app from March 3 through April 6. During Sabalenka’s Indian Wells and Miami Open matches, app users receive 30% off the bowl—a move aimed at connecting fans to her journey. OAKBERRY’s app-exclusive promotion encourages digital engagement while supporting Sabalenka’s quest for titles.

The limited-time offering excludes in-store purchases without the app, reinforcing OAKBERRY’s focus on tech-driven customer experiences. Store locators and updates are available on OAKBERRY’s website and @oakberryusa social channels.

OAKBERRY’s Playbook: Expanding Partnerships in Sports

The Tiger Bowl launch extends OAKBERRY’s strategy of aligning with high-performance athletes. Sabalenka first partnered with the brand in 2024 to create the Power Serve Bowl; a predecessor to the Tiger Bowl. Recent collaborations include sponsorships with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Brazil’s SailGP team, underscoring OAKBERRY’s push into global sports marketing.

These partnerships highlight the brand’s mission to position its açaí bowls as fuel for active lifestyles. Cardinali is tying this bowl to broader brand growth, stating:

“We’re excited for everyone to get a taste of this exclusive champion’s creation.”

With over 700 locations in 40 countries, OAKBERRY leverages its vertical business model to maintain quality and scalability.

OAKBERRY links The Tiger Bowl to Sabalenka’s tournament schedule, combining fan support with functional fueling. Launching ahead of Indian Wells and the Miami Open, it highlights OAKBERRY’s focus on superfood innovation and global athletics.

For store locations and franchise opportunities, visit OAKBERRY’s website.

