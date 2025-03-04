Yogurtland introduces 3 new limited-time items: Availability, flavors, and more details explored

Yogurtland has launched three limited-time items for March 2025, including the return of its Lucky Irish Mint frozen yogurt and the new Mint Cookies & Cream Swirl. The chain also debuted the Luck of the Rainbow Cup, an online-exclusive dessert featuring Lucky Irish Mint froyo topped with M&M's and mochi.

Ad

Seasonal toppings like gummy rainbow clusters and mini rainbow marshmallows are also back. All items are available at participating locations in the U.S. while supplies last. The Luck of the Rainbow Cup can only be ordered via their official website or mobile app, per the brand's Instagram announcement.

Yogurtland's Lucky Irish Mint and Mint Cookies & Cream swirl

Lucky Irish Mint and Mint Cookies & Cream flavors (Image via Instagram/@yogurtlandinc)

Yogurtland's Lucky Irish Mint frozen yogurt, a seasonal favorite, features a smooth mint flavor made with real mint. It's joined by the new Mint Cookies & Cream Swirl, which combines Lucky Irish Mint with Classic Cookies & Cream froyo in a single middle-handle dispenser.

Ad

An Instagram post on February 28 by the frozen yogurt brand described the swirl as:

“This sweet combo is mint to be!!”

Both flavors are available in-store, though supplies may vary by location. The swirl option is exclusive to the middle handle, encouraging customers to mix flavors.

Luck of the Rainbow Cup: Online exclusive

Luck of the Rainbow Cup is an online exclusive offering (Image via Instagram/@yogurtlandinc)

The Luck of the Rainbow Cup is the brand's digital-only offering for March. It layers Lucky Irish Mint froyo with M&M's and mochi arranged in a rainbow pattern. Customers can order it through their official website or mobile app for pickup or delivery.

Ad

The frozen yogurt company promotes the cup as "the perfect way to taste the rainbow," noting it's available only while supplies last. Participation may vary by store, and the offer excludes non-participating locations.

Returning seasonal toppings

The frozen yogurt company has reintroduced two toppings for March: gummy rainbow clusters and mini rainbow marshmallows. The gummy clusters blend chewiness and crunchiness, while the marshmallows add a soft, sweet element.

Rainbow Gummy Clusters are a limited-time offering (Image via Instagram/@yogurtlandinc)

An Instagram post by the brand on March 3 called the gummy clusters:

Ad

“The perfect topping to take your Lucky Irish Mint to the next level.”

Both toppings are available in-store and online, subject to location participation.

Availability and participation details

The brand has emphasized that all March items are limited-time and subject to availability. The Mint Cookies & Cream Swirl and Lucky Irish Mint are available in-store, while the Luck of the Rainbow Cup is restricted to digital orders.

It is advisable to check the local store for confirmation of the flavor availability (Image via Yogurtland)

Customers are advised to check the company's store locator or contact their nearest location for confirmation. The chain has not specified an end date beyond "while supplies last."

Ad

Yogurtland's March lineup blends returning favorites with new creations, targeting St. Patrick's Day celebrations and spring themes. The Luck of the Rainbow Cup's digital exclusivity underscores the chain's push toward app-based ordering, while seasonal toppings cater to nostalgic cravings.

As supplies dwindle, fans are encouraged to act quickly to sample these limited-time offerings. With Lucky Irish Mint anchoring the menu and innovative swirls expanding options, the brand continues to leverage seasonal trends to drive foot traffic and digital engagement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback