Bonduelle releases new Ready-to-Eat Lunch Bowls: All you need to know

Bonduelle is set to launch new convenient Ready-to-Eat lunch bowls. Packed with more than 10 grams of protein, these bowls are completely plant-based.

Bonduelle was founded in 1853 by Louis-Antoine Bonduelle-Dalle and Louis Lesaffre-Roussel in France. It produces and sells vegetables and plant-based products. The company also has multiple brands under its umbrella, like Cassegrain, Globus, and Ready Pac Foods.

They have now introduced Ready-to-Eat lunch bowls, which is a big step for the company, as explained by CEO Bobby Chacko, according to PR Newswire.

"We're not just launching a product – we're launching a movement. Our Lunch Bowls are just the beginning of how we're reimagining convenient, plant-rich food for the next generation. As we expand beyond traditional categories and spaces, we're staying true to our mission: making delicious, plant-rich food accessible to all, without compromise," he said.

Bonduelle's Ready-to-Eat meal bowls

Economy, Energy And Food In Poland (Image via Getty)

These meal bowls are aimed at college students, young professionals, or anyone who needs a convenient meal option. It is purely plant-based and contains no artificial preservatives. CEO Bobby Chacko stated:

"We know that the majority (77%) of Gen Z live busy lifestyles and are looking for quick and easy meal options that don't sacrifice on taste. They want high-quality solutions that deliver more than just fuel, they want something that excites them."

He added:

"And that's exactly why we created these Lunch Bowls. With no artificial preservatives, these bowls prove you don't have to compromise on quality or taste, no matter how busy your schedule is."

These meal bowls come in four different flavors:

Spanish Fusion: This is a Spanish-inspired bowl that features tender lentils and bulgur with smoky paprika, roasted vegetables, and sweet cherry tomatoes.

Southwest Fusion: This features two types of quinoa, chickpeas and sweet roasted corn with a kick of chili pepper.

Mediterranean Fusion: This one features nutty farro and tender black-eyed peas with fresh herbs and garlic. It also has roasted vegetables and briny green olives.

Indian Fusion: This features cooked bulgur and lentils mixed with Indian spices. It also has roasted vegetables and sweet cherry tomatoes.

Bobby Chacko further talking about accessibility, added:

"These Lunch Bowls represent more than just convenient meals – they're the first step in Bonduelle's mission to revolutionize how Gen Z thinks about and experiences plant-rich food. We're meeting young consumers where they are, whether that's in their dorm rooms, at campus events, or scrolling through their social feeds. This is about making plant-rich, delicious food accessible to everyone, everywhere."

These bowls come in microwave-safe packets, which means customers do not need extra utensils. These can be enjoyed at room temperature or after being warmed in the oven. These are priced at around $4.99 per bag.

Bonduelle looking to unify its multiple brands

These new Ready-to-Eat meal bowls are also an attempt to transition the Ready Pac brand into the Bonduelle brand. The French company acquired Ready Pac in 2017 and is looking to unify it by July 2025.

These meal bowls feature the Bonduelle logo at the top. It is looking to move into being a consumer goods brand and this is the first step in that direction.

