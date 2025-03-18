Pinkberry's new Blueberry Lavender swirl: All you need to know

Blueberry Lavender Swirl, a limited-time frozen yogurt flavor from Pinkberry, debuted on March 14, 2025, alongside a matching smoothie variant. The swirl combines tart frozen yogurt with blueberry and lavender notes. The smoothie blends the Blueberry Lavender frozen yogurt with milk, agave nectar, and blueberries.

Both offerings are to remain available at participating U.S. locations until May 29, 2025. In a press release dated March 14, 2025, Melissa Hubbell, VP of Marketing for Pinkberry's parent company Kahala Brands, described the flavor as a "fresh and flavorful combination" ideal for spring. Pinkberry emphasizes customizable toppings like hand-cut fruits and premium granolas.

The blueberry lavender swirl features tart and floral notes

A floral twist on frozen yogurt with Pinkberry’s Blueberry Lavender swirl (Image via Pinkberry)

Pinkberry's Blueberry Lavender swirl merges the brand's signature tart frozen yogurt with blueberry purée and lavender essence. The flavor is designed to balance fruity sweetness with herbal undertones. This helps create a "refreshing" profile suited for warmer weather, as per the press release

Pinkberry offers toppings like fresh blueberries and lemon wafer cookies to enhance the swirl's tanginess. Meanwhile optional additions (e.g., honey or granola) help in customizing orders according to preferences.

Melissa Hubbell said in a press release on March 14, 2025:

"Pinkberry's new Blueberry Lavender swirl is a fresh and flavorful combination of our popular tart frozen yogurt infused with blueberries and the floral essence of lavender."

Customization remains a key focus

Pinkberry emphasizes build-your-own options for the Blueberry Lavender swirl, including:

Fresh fruits: One can choose from strawberries, mango, kiwi, or pineapple.

Crunchy toppings: Almonds, crushed cookies, or chocolate shavings are available.

Sauces: Options include caramel, chocolate, or honey drizzle.

The brand claims they use only fresh fruits, never frozen. Moreover, they hand-cut their fruits daily to maintain their freshness, as per PR Newswire. Lastly, they use premium granola, nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more to differentiate them from competitors.

A companion smoothie expands the offering

Limited-time swirls and smoothies are now available at Pinkberry (Image via Pinkberry)

Alongside the swirl, Pinkberry introduced a Blueberry Lavender Smoothie made with the same frozen yogurt base, fresh blueberries, milk, and agave nectar. The smoothie provides a creamy, drinkable version of the flavor, targeting customers seeking portable options. Melissa Hubbell described it in a press release, remarking:

"We are excited to offer guests this unique flavor combination in a frozen yogurt and creamy, refreshing smoothie that's perfect when you're craving a delicious afternoon treat this spring."

Both items are part of Pinkberry's strategy to diversify its menu beyond traditional fro-yo cups.

Availability is limited to spring 2025

The Blueberry Lavender swirl and smoothie are available nationwide but only until May 29, 2025. This limited-time window encourages early visits and aligns with Pinkberry's seasonal promotion cycle. Customers can locate participating stores via Pinkberry's website or app, though regional availability may vary.

Pinkberry's parent company drives innovation

Kahala Brands owns Pinkberry and various other brands (Image via Kahala Brands)

Kahala Brands acquired Pinkberry in 2015. The parent company oversees 30 quick-service brands globally. The Blueberry Lavender launch aims to reflect Kahala's strategy to reinvigorate Pinkberry through seasonal LTOs (limited-time offerings) and menu diversification.

Since its 2005 founding, Pinkberry has positioned itself as a pioneer in the premium fro-yo market, with an emphasis on "uncompromising" quality, as per PR Newswire.

Pinkberry's Blueberry Lavender swirl and smoothie cater to springtime cravings for floral and fruity flavors. The limited-time nature of the offering, paired with customizable toppings, aligns with consumer trends toward experiential dining.

