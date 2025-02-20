FDA increases risk level for MadeGood Granola Bar recall: Reason, affected products, and more details explored

Riverside Natural Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled its MadeGood Granola Bars as a safety measure on December 9, 2024. The company announced this recall on the bars manufactured between January and November 2024— approximately 2.4 million granola bars. MadeGood made this decision due to the potential hazards of metal contamination.

Ad

On February 11, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the risk level and placed the recalled item in the Class II category. The FDA and MadeGood granola bars have published a comprehensive list of potentially affected items. Consumers who have these MadeGood granola bars can return the product for a full refund.

FDA puts the recalled MadeGood Granola Bars in the Class II category

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canada-based food distributor has recalled 2.4 million granola bars due to the potential presence of flat brush metal bristles. The recall was initially classified under Class III, indicating a lower level of risk.

The US FDA has now upgraded the risk level of these recalled granola bars by putting them in Class II. This recall is issued when a product may cause temporary or reversible health problems but is not likely to lead to severe health consequences.

Ad

According to the brand, they received seven complaints about the flat brush metal bristle in these bars, prompting the company to recall them in December. The brand posted about the possible impurity on its website in the following words:

"The piece of metal is a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in our products. We received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold, and no injuries have been reported. We are recalling these products as a precautionary measure because we believe transparency and the safety of our consumers are paramount."

Ad

The company claims that they have identified the possible source of this issue and have resolved it. The public announcement published by the FDA mentions these words:

"Riverside has conducted an extensive investigation where the recalled products were manufactured and has identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process. The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated."

Ad

It continues:

"The company is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities and working closely with retailers for the removal of recalled products from store shelves."

Which MadeGood Granola bars were recalled?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The public announcement included 12 potentially affected MadeGood Granola Bars with their product description, sizes, UPC, and Best By Dates. The list consists of the following products.

Chocolate Banana Granola Bars

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Mixed Berry Granola Bars

Cookies & Creme Granola Bars

Strawberry Granola Bars

Halloween Chocolate Chip Granola Mini Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars

Holiday Sprinkles Chocolate Drizzled Granola Mini Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars Variety Pack

Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars

MadeGood Variety Pack

Ad

What should consumers do?

Ad

Those who have bought the products from the brand should verify whether the purchased item falls in the aforementioned MadeGood granola bars recall list. Further, customers must check the UPC, size, and best dates on the purchase to ensure safety. To get the complete list with details, customers need to do the following:

Visit https://madegoodfoods.zendesk.com/

Scroll down and click 'MadeGood Granola Bar Voluntary Recall' in the 'Recent Activity' section.

Here, the brand published an article to answer the possible questions regarding the recall. For the third question, a link containing the comprehensive details is attached.

Open the PDF file and check if the bought food item comes under recalled bars.

Ad

If customers find any MadeGood Granola Bars with them, they can return them to the store where they purchased them and ask for a full refund.

It's important to note that products with 'Z' at the end of their Best By dates are not high-risk.

So far, no cases of harm from MadeGood Granola Bars have been reported. However, it is essential to take precautionary measures. In case of more queries, people can contact MadeGood at 855-215-5695 from Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 5 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback