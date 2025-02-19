Trader Joe's recalls Organic Acai Bowls: Reason, refund procedure, and more details explored

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for its frozen Organic Acai Bowls over concerns of plastic contamination. The company announced the recall on February 15, urging customers to either discard the product or return it to a Trader Joe’s store for a full refund. The affected product features an acai purée base mixed with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, topped with granola and dried coconut.

While no injuries have been reported, the company is taking this step as a precautionary measure. Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations or visit the company’s website for further details.

Reason behind the Organic Acai Bowls recall

The Organic Acai Bowls contain berries, granola, banana & dried coconut (Image via Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s recalled their organic and gluten-free Organic Acai Bowls after detecting potential plastic contamination in the product. The recall notice posted on the company’s website states:

"Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund."

No specific lot numbers, UPC codes, or best-by dates were provided in the announcement. However, the frozen acai bowls were reintroduced to Trader Joe’s shelves in December after a previous absence.

Customers who purchased the Acai Bowls can return them to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund. For additional inquiries, customers can reach Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or submit concerns through the customer feedback page on the company’s website.

What’s in the Organic Acai Bowls?

The Organic Acai Bowls are a popular frozen breakfast option at Trader Joe’s. They contain an acai purée base mixed with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.

The topping includes granola, dried coconut, chia and flax seeds, and quinoa flakes, creating a blend of textures and flavors. The product is sold in Trader Joe’s frozen foods section and is favored for its convenience and nutritional value.

Although no injuries or illnesses have been linked to the Acai Bowls recall, consuming food with foreign materials can pose health risks. Plastic contamination may lead to choking hazards or digestive issues if ingested.

Previous recalls at Trader Joe’s

This is not the first recall the company has issued. In recent months, Trader Joe’s has recalled several products due to contamination concerns. The Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were recalled due to possible plastic contamination, affecting over 61,000 pounds of the product.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings & Mango Tangerine Scented Candle (Images via FSIS & Amazon)

Additionally, mango tangerine-scented candles were pulled from shelves due to fire hazards. While Trader Joe’s emphasizes quality control, these incidents highlight the challenges in food safety within large-scale production.

Customer reactions to the recall

Many customers took to social media to discuss the recall. Instagram user @traderjolene shared a post alerting followers to check their freezers and either discard or return the product.

Some customers expressed frustration over the recall, while others appreciated the company’s transparency and quick action. Social media remains a key platform for spreading awareness about food safety concerns.

Trader Joe’s decision to recall the Organic Acai Bowls demonstrates a proactive approach to consumer safety. Customers who purchased the product should either discard it or return it to a Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. For further questions, Trader Joe’s Customer Relations is available via phone and online.

