Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 Menu: New blizzards, returning favorites, and more details explored

With the advent of spring, the mercury has started rising, and to beat this heat, Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 Menu is here. The popular fast-food and ice cream chain is turning 85, and to mark this occasion, the label has unveiled its Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, which consists of two new offerings and three retro releases, including a fan's vote winner.

The brand announced it on March 21 through an official press release. The new menu will hit Dairy Queen's stores on March 31. In addition to that, the label is also offering an 85-cent small Blizzard Treat deal for a limited time.

Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 Menu is bringing back the most-voted S’mores Blizzard Treat

Debuting the initial outlet in 1940, the brand is now celebrating its 85th anniversary. Over the years, the label has become a global name and operates from more than 7700 locations across the world. Although the quick-service restaurant serves a selection of items like burgers, hotdogs, chicken strips, etc., its Blizzards remain the most iconic offering.

To celebrate the 85th birthday, Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 Menu will treat fans with a range of Blizzards Treat, which includes two fresh additions and three returning flavors. To add to this, the label is also offering a limited-time deal, offering a small Blizzard Treat just for 85 cents.

On this occasion, Maria Hokanson, the executive vice president of marketing at the company, said (via All Recipes):

"For 85 years, we have been serving up smiles, sweet traditions and the most iconic frozen treats around. We figured what better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving our fans even more reason to indulge in their favorite flavors by offering them an 85-cent Blizzard.”

What does the Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 menu offer?

The new Blizzard menu, which is hitting the stores on March 31, includes:

Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat —This is a new addition to DQ's menu. The frozen dessert is made with a blend of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into the brand's signature soft serve.

—This is a new addition to DQ's menu. The frozen dessert is made with a blend of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into the brand's signature soft serve. Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat —This is another new flavor making its debut this year. The dessert uses a base of creamy and light soft serve and mixes cheesecake pieces, strawberry topping, and choco chunks in it.

—This is another new flavor making its debut this year. The dessert uses a base of creamy and light soft serve and mixes cheesecake pieces, strawberry topping, and choco chunks in it. S’mores Blizzard Treat —This is clearly the most in-demand Blizzard return this year. To include a fan-favorite item on the menu, DQ put this dessert up for a vote alongside Georgia Mud Fudge and Cappuccino Heath. S’mores defeated the other flavors and secured its spot as the fans' voted flavor. This treat is filled with marshmallow-stuffed chocolate bars and graham cracker crunch.

—This is clearly the most in-demand Blizzard return this year. To include a fan-favorite item on the menu, DQ put this dessert up for a vote alongside Georgia Mud Fudge and Cappuccino Heath. S’mores defeated the other flavors and secured its spot as the fans' voted flavor. This treat is filled with marshmallow-stuffed chocolate bars and graham cracker crunch. Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat —This is another much-loved flavor returning this year. The flavor is made by mixing soft vanilla served with cake pieces and confetti sprinkles. About this treat, Maria Hokanson expressed that no birthday is complete without cake and sprinkles.

—This is another much-loved flavor returning this year. The flavor is made by mixing soft vanilla served with cake pieces and confetti sprinkles. About this treat, Maria Hokanson expressed that no birthday is complete without cake and sprinkles. Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat—It's another returning flavor in Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 Menu. The treat offers a mix of cotton candy sprinkles and cotton candy toppings in DQ's creamy soft serve.

As mentioned above, apart from Dairy Queen's Summer 2025 Menu, the brand is also offering an 85-cent small Blizzard deal. Fans can access the deal by visiting the store from March 24 to April 6. The deal can also be accessed through the DQ app. For further information, DQ fans can explore the official website.

