Dairy Queen introduces 2 new items: All you need to know

Dairy Queen had added two limited-time spring treats to its menu, the Orange Cream Flavored Shake, and the Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone. Both the new treats were announced by Dairy Queen on February 25, 2025. The New Crunchin' Dipped cone features a soft serve dipped blue with cookie-and-cream flavors. The Orange Cream Shake features flavors of vanilla and orange.

Ad

The New Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone is expected to be available at DQ locations nationwide by early March. According to the announcement, the Orange Cream Shake is expected to be available from the beginning of April 2024 for a limited time at participating DQ stores nationwide.

Both treats can be ordered in store or home-delivered via the DQ app.

New Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen

The New Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone takes the classic dipped cone up a notch with fun colors and flavors. The Cookie Dipped Cone features Dairy Queen's famous vanilla soft serve dipped in a blue cone coating mixed with pieces of chocolate cookie, a cookie and cream inspired dessert. The dessert is available in four sizes: Kids, Small, Medium, and Large.

Ad

Ad

The Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone can be found under Classic Treats on the Treats menu on the DQ app and website for nutritional and allergen information. For those looking for more cone options, the all-time classic vanilla cone and the chocolate-dipped cone are also available on the menu.

Orange cream flavored shake at Dairy Queen

The Orange cream flavoured shake is made by blending a vanilla soft serve and orange flavor, topped with whipped cream. The resulting shake has smooth vanilla flavours complemented by tart citrus flavors.

Ad

The shake is meant to have a tangy, sweet, and refreshing flavor for warm spring days. The Orange cream flavored shake can be ordered in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

Ad

The Orange cream shake can be found under the Shakes and Malts section of the Blended Beverages menu in the Drinks Menu on the DQ app and website, along with the nutritional and allergen information for the shake.

For those looking for more options, the Chocolate, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Strawberry and Vanilla Shakes or Malts are also available on the menu.

More new launches

DQ also announced the New limited time Wild Alaskan Pacific Cod Sandwich in the announcement of February 25, 2025. The Sandwich features crispy Alaskan Pacific Cod with lettuce and tartar sauce on a soft bun.

Ad

For the first time in five years, Dairy Queen also brought back the Mint Oreo Blizzard, in celebration of St Patrick's Day. The item is available only for a limited period, and is likely to be on the menu through March 17, 2025, when St Patrick's Day is celebrated.

Before the Mint Oreo Blizzard, other fan favorite Blizzard treats like the S'Mores Blizzard and the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard made limited-time comebacks in January 2025.

Ad

Ad

Read More: Dairy Queen's new $7 Meal Deal: Items included, availability, and more details explored

With the new spring items, Dairy Queen is continuing its tradition of seasonal menus with new flavors. Since the items are likely to be available for a few weeks before giving way to the anticipated summer menu, customers wanting to try the Orange Cream Flavored Shake, and the Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone should head to their nearest DQ locations at the earliest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback