Chick-fil-A tests new Icedream Spin and Icedream Float Beverages: All you need to know

Chick-fil-A is the default pick for many foodies when it comes to chicken fast food. From its signature chicken to its nuggets, along with its proprietary sauces, the brand offers a variety of options for chicken lovers. The brand's frozen dessert Icedream is also a fan-favorite item and it has brought out two new iterations of this frozen dessert for a trial run.

Ad

The fast-food chain has introduced two new beverages, the Icedream Spin and the Icedream Float, at participating stores in select cities across the U.S.. These frozen delights are a fresh take on the popular ice cream. The LTO desserts that hit the shelves on March 17 are available for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A's Icedream Spin and Icedream Float are available through April 12

Expand Tweet

Ad

Established in 1967, Chick-fil-A has become one of the top fast-food chains across the states. With over 3000 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, the popular quick-service restaurant has become a go-to choice for many people.

Although the restaurant is known for its chicken offerings, fan favorites also extend to some of its desserts. The light frozen dessert, Icedream, is one such name. This frozen vanilla low-fat dairy dessert is either served in cones and cups, or used in the base for milkshakes. Icedream has been an integral part of a restaurant's menu for decades, and Chick-fil-A often uses it in its LTOs.

Ad

Once again, the label has introduced two new iterations of this classic dessert. On March 6, the quick-service restaurant issued a press release informing about the launch of its spring menu and the introduction of these two beverages. These limited-time fresh takes on Icedream hit the participating stores located in Chicago, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Tampa, Fla.

The two renditions include:

Icedream Spin- This one is a creamy blend of Icedream hand-spun with a choice of fountain beverages.

This one is a creamy blend of Icedream hand-spun with a choice of fountain beverages. Icedream Float- The drink is a mix of a classic soda float and a fountain beverage of choice. A swirl of the brand's signature Icedream dessert tops the drink.

Ad

The available choice of fountain beverages includes Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Barq’s Root Beer, Hi-C, and Sprite.

Chick-fil-A has introduced these drinks for a trial run and hence these are only available through April 12. Customers can enjoy these at the participation locations or order from the Chick-fil-A app.

Chick-fil-A also announced its spring lineup

Ad

The restaurant also introduced its spring menu available in the participating stores from March 17. To mark the arrival of spring, Chick-fil-A has brought back its much-loved Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. This time it comes with three customizable filet options: the original, the spicy, and the classic grilled filet.

Along with the sandwich, the fast-food chain has also unveiled a new line of pineapple dragonfruit beverages to welcome the warmer season. While announcing these drinks, Allison Duncan, the director of menu & packaging of the brand, shared:

Ad

"As warmer weather approaches, our Guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends.”

The drinks are also available at participating stores across the U.S. for a limited time. The pineapple dragonfruit drinks include:

Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade

Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade

Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea

Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy

Those looking for frozen spring beverages can try the newly introduced Icedream Spin and Icedream Float before they vanish from the stores. Loyalty members can redeem their points for these trial treats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback