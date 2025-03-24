5 discontinued Starbucks drinks that should make a comeback

Starbucks is set to see a reduction in its menu by about 30 percent this year. The cutting down of the menu has already begun with many drinks and food items are getting discontinued.

Ad

Announcing the decision in January this year, CEO Steve Niccol said:

“In the coming months, you’ll see us begin to optimize our menu offerings, resulting in roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food."

“It’s a little bit of everything is how I would describe it. Really what we focused on is what are the items that are not, frankly, selling a lot every day?” he added.

Ad

They have already discontinued some drinks but many fans have been left disappointed to see some of their favorite ones go. Aside from its classics, Starbucks is known for its innovative drinks and hence, fans had developed some absolute favorites.

Now, Delish.com has created a list of some of the best drinks that the coffee chain should bring back. Let's check them out:

Also Read: Starbucks to discontinue several drinks on its menu: Reasons, beverages affected, and more details explored

Ad

1) Oleato Caffe Latte with Oat Milk

Oleato beverages (Image credits: Starbucks)

Starbucks launched Oleato drinks last year itself which basically included coffee with a touch of extra virgin olive oil. The Oleato Caffe Latte with Oat Milk saw a smooth and subtle light roast espresso combined with oat milk and infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Ad

2) Salted Caramel Mocha

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caramel has perhaps seen a revival in terms of products in recent years but the Salted Caramel Mocha was discontinued in 2021. It featured a toffee nut syrup mixed with a regular mocha. It was topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and some smoked sea salt.

3) Gingerbread Latte

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was a holiday drink that had become a fan favorite. It featured espresso, steamed milk and gingerbread syrup topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon or brown sugar.

The Gingerbread Latte was discontinued in 2019, as a spokesperson told Thrillist back then:

"The Gingerbread Latte is no longer on the Starbucks holiday menu in the US. Customers can enjoy five delicious and festive holiday beverages this year including the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. Our partners (baristas) are happy to suggest one of these five other holiday beverages."

Ad

However, the coffee chain did bring the gingerbread flavor back in 2023 and 2024 during festive period in different forms. It came as Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and Oleato Gingerbreak Oatmilk Latte.

4) S'mores Frapuccino

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the name suggests, this drink championed the flavors of a s'more. It featured espresso and milk with chocolate, marshmallows and whipped cream. However, it was discontinued in 2020.

Also Read: Oreo to bring back fan-favorite S’mOreo: Availability and product details explored

5) Dark Cherry Mocha

Expand Tweet

Ad

This limited edition drink featured a regular mocha that is made with espresso, chocolate and steamed milk along with candied cherries and topped with whipped cream.

The Dark Cherry Mocha garnered great response from fans. However, it was launched during Valentine's Day in 2018 and 2019 but never returned after that.

There are many more drinks from Starbucks that perhaps should return on the menu and they might as well. However, with the coffee chain currently focused on reducing its menu, we might see some more favorites leave the menu before getting some back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback