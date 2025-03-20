Oreo to bring back fan-favorite S’mOreo: Availability and product details explored

Oreo is bringing back one of its most beloved cookies - S'mOreo next month. However, the twist to the classic food items will only be available for a limited time.

Oreo has grown on to become one of the most popular cookies in the world since its introduction by Nabisco in 1912. Not only is the classic cookie a fan-favorite, it is also used in various products like ice creams, shakes, cakes, and more.

The company itself is known to bring new flavors and experiments with the classic cookie. One of its most favorite innovations was the S'mOreo and it is making a big comeback.

Oreo's fan-favorite S'mOreo explored

Oreo S'mOreo cookie (Image credits: Oreo website)

In 2015, the company launched a new product called S'mores Oreo. It features two golden graham cracker-flavored cookies with a filling of two-toned chocolate and marshmallow filling. It became a huge hit among the fans.

It returned in 2021 and also in 2023 for a limited time with the name S'mOreos. Oreo is now bringing it back again a decade after it was first introduced. The company website's description of the product reads:

"OREO S’mOREO Sandwich Cookies are a unique twist on the classic s'more. These sweet treats feature two scrumptious layers of flavored creme, one marshmallow and one chocolate, sandwiched between two graham-flavored wafer cookies, making them a wonderful summertime treat.

"These decadent cookies are great snacks for enjoying with a glass of milk or serving at your next picnic or BBQ. The resealable pack with easy-pull tab keeps these sweet treats fresh and ready for snacking, sharing, or traveling. Enjoy another delicious twist on America’s Favorite OREO cookie taste and a great alternative to traditional s'mores with OREO S’mOREO Sandwich Cookies!"

These cookies will be available online and at major retailers starting from April 7, 2025. As per the company website, a two-pack order would cost $10.58. However, they are only here for a limited time and will be available until supplies last.

Oreo added some new products to its permanent lineup last month

In February 2025, the company announced that some of its previously limited-time products will be added to the permanent lineup. It also added a couple of new entrants directly. The four products added into the lineup are:

Golden Cakecaster - It features two soft-baked golden cakes with a Oreo Cakecasters creme filling in the middle. It is a variant of the double chocolate cakecaster that features a chocolate cake instead of the golden one.

Oreo Loaded - This features the classic flavors but with Mega Stuf level creme filling that also contains some cookie bits in the middle.

Irish Creme Thins - This features a thin cookie with an Irish creme flavored filling with hints of vanilla and chocolate.

Minis Peanut Butter - These are bite-sized chocolate cookies with a filling of peanut butter creme.

Oreo released 2 new flavors last month

The company also released two new flavors last month - Double Chocolate Cakecasters and Golden Birthday Cake.

Double Chocolate Cakecaster - This features two soft-baked chocolate cakes with a chocolate-flavored creme in between. They are available in five packs of two cookies.

Golden Birthday Cake - This features two golden cookies with a birthday cake-flavored creme in the middle and topped with sprinkles.

While the double chocolate cakecaster is a permanent addition to the lineup, the golden birthday cake is a limited-time offering.

