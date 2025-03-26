Ben & Jerry's introduces new Chocolate Caramel Brownie dessert: All you need to know

Ben & Jerry’s has launched its new Chocolate Caramel Brownie (non-dairy). The dessert features a chocolate oat milk base, salted caramel swirls, almond toffee pieces, and fudge brownies. The flavor is certified vegan and part of the company’s reformulated non-dairy range.

The Chocolate Caramel Brownie joins Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy portfolio, which the company revamped in 2024. Its release coincides with the brand’s upcoming Free Cone Day on April 8.

What’s in the Chocolate Caramel Brownie?

Salted caramel meets fudge brownies in Ben & Jerry's non-dairy debut (Image via Ben & Jerry's)

The Chocolate Caramel Brownie contains:

A chocolate non-dairy oat milk base

Salted caramel swirls

Almond toffee pieces

Fudge brownie chunks

The flavor is exclusive to Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy line, which uses a reformulated oat milk recipe introduced in 2024. The brownie pieces are the same as those in the brand’s dairy-based flavors. The vegan certification caters to plant-based diets, lactose-intolerant consumers, and those with dairy allergies.

Ben & Jerry’s announced the Chocolate Caramel Brownie on social media, saying:

"Chocolate lovers, this one's for you! 🍫 NEW Chocolate Caramel Brownie Non-Dairy is loaded with chocolate Non-Dairy dessert, salted caramel swirls, almond toffee pieces, and fudge brownies. Made with our new creamier-than-ever oat milk recipe! Look for it now in freezers near you!"

According to Allrecipes, the dessert is sold at grocery stores nationwide in the US, with pints priced between $4.99 and $6.49, depending on location.

The Ben & Jerry’s website provides a store locator for real-time inventory checks.

Reformulated non-dairy lineup

In 2024, Ben & Jerry’s updated its non-dairy recipes to improve texture and taste. The Chocolate Caramel Brownie uses this new formula, which the brand claims rivals traditional dairy ice cream.

Previous non-dairy flavors, like Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mint Chocolate Cookie, have also received the upgrade.

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day 2025

On April 8, 2025, Ben & Jerry’s will host its annual Free Cone Day at all Scoop Shops in the US and 34 other countries.

Customers may receive one free cone with any flavor from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Participating locations will also offer Scoop Shop exclusives like Mango and classics like Phish Food.

Where to find participating Scoop Shops for Free Cone Day 2025

Customers can find participating Scoop Shops via Ben & Jerry’s website. While the Chocolate Caramel Brownie is available in pints, Free Cone Day offers a chance to try it alongside other flavors. There’s no limit to how many times guests can join the line, allowing them to sample multiple options.

Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Caramel Brownie merges indulgent ingredients with its revamped non-dairy formula, available just in time for spring.

