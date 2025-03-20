How to get a free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's? All you need to know about the Free Cone Day offer 

Celebrated ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's is treating their fans with free dessert. The American frozen dessert company is bringing its annual Free Cone Day celebration once again on April 8, 2025.

Aiming to celebrate joy across the globe, Ben & Jerry's annual Free Cone Day celebration will treat fans with free scoops of ice cream. On April 8, fans can turn up at participating Scoop Shop locations worldwide to avail the free cones with their favorite scoop.

According to PR Newswire, fans can also get back in line as many times as they like. Thus, one can even try the entire Ben & Jerry's ice cream portfolio.

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day offer explored

Ben & Jerry's has continued to recognize its fans for more than 40 years and is continuing to do so. The brand of frozen desserts is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day on April 8, 2025, by giving away free scoops of ice cream to its fans around the world.

On March 5, 2025, the brand took to its official Instagram account and confirmed the return of Free Cone Day. Sharing a video, they captioned the post:

“FREE CONE DAY IS BACK! Every year, we celebrate our incredible fans (that's you!) with a day of free scoops at Scoop Shops around the globe. No fine print, just fun! Celebrate with us April 8 at a Scoop Shop near you!”

According to PR Newswire, fans will get to enjoy one ice cream-filled cone at a time for free at participating Scoop Shops worldwide. From a classic like Phish Food to a Scoop Shop exclusive like Mango or a Non-Dairy favorite like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to ice cream with a mission like Chocolate Fudge Brownie, fans can choose one flavor at a time.

Besides getting to choose the flavor, fans can get back in line and try as many flavors from the entire Ben & Jerry's portfolio as many times as they would like.

Notably, information on participating locations and opening times for this promotion can be found on the ice cream maker’s website.

Dave Stever, Ben & Jerry's CEO in a press release on March 5 said (via PR Newswire):

"Free Cone Day has always been about gratitude – we want to thank our fans for being the best fans in the world with free ice cream and a moment of pure joy."

Talking about this year’s promotion, Dave Stever added:

"This year, more than ever, we're reminded how powerful those small moments of happiness can be. We can't wait to connect with our fans over a scoop of ice cream on the most Ben & Jerry-est day of the year!"

About Free Cone Day

Free Cone Day which has been a way for the ice cream brand to give back to the community first began in 1979. This day is celebrated to thank fans who helped the brand grow from a single Scoop Shop in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, to one of the most beloved ice cream companies worldwide.

After Free Cone Day was initially introduced by co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield to fans for helping them survive their first Vermont winter, this day has now fans lining up to get free scoops of their favorite flavor in more than 35 countries.

