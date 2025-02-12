Ben & Jerry's releases new limited-time Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor in time for Valentine’s Day: All you need to know

Ben & Jerry's has unveiled a new Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor, a limited-time offering for Valentine's Day 2025. The flavor, available nationwide February 11 onwards, features strawberry ice cream blended with strawberry jam swirls and chocolate fudge flakes.

Priced between $4.99-$6.49 per pint, the product joins the company's seasonal "Limited Batch" lineup, sold only while supplies last. In a press release, Flavor Guru José Ureña stated the creation aimed to capture "the indulgence of a juicy strawberry dipped in rich chocolate." The launch aligns with the brand's history of holiday-themed releases.

What defines the Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor?

Chocolate Covered Strawberry new flavor (Image via Ben & Jerry's)

The brand's new Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor centers on a strawberry ice cream base infused with a strawberry jam swirl and fudge flakes. According to Ben & Jerry's website, the combination mirrors the classic pairing of fresh strawberries dipped in chocolate. The recipe avoids artificial flavors, ensuring that every element meets the high-quality standards the brand is known for.

The formulation preserves the traditional dessert's familiar texture and taste while adapting it to a limited batch format. This distinctive creation is a seasonal offering that provides a balanced blend of fruity brightness and deep, chocolatey richness in every spoonful.

Availability and pricing details

The Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor is now available at U.S. retailers with an MSRP between $4.99 and $6.49. As a "Limited Batch" offering, it will remain on shelves only until stock runs out. Customers can use the store locator on Ben & Jerry's website to find nearby availability.

The new Chocolate Covered Strawberry Limited Batch (Image via Instagram/@benandjerrys)

The limited availability of this product heightens its appeal, making it a coveted option among ice cream enthusiasts during the season of love. Press coverage and social media chatter have underscored the excitement surrounding the launch as fans eagerly await the chance to savor this innovative treat.

Ben & Jerry’s social justice focus

Strawberry meets chocolate in Ben & Jerry’s seasonal debut (Image via Ben & Jerry's)

The launch of the Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor coincides with Ben & Jerry's broader mission as a Certified B Corp. The company emphasizes ethical sourcing and allocates a portion of profits to social justice causes through its foundation, which granted $4.5 million to grassroots organizations in 2024.

Seasonal flavors and brand strategy

The Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor follows Ben & Jerry's tradition of holiday-inspired releases, such as 2024's "Pumpkin Cheesecake" for fall. The flavor was developed to evoke the experience of biting into a chocolate-covered strawberry, blending the natural tartness of strawberry with the sweetness of jam and the smoothness of chocolate. Limited Batch flavors typically drive seasonal sales spikes, appealing to loyal customers and holiday shoppers.

Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor offers a Valentine's Day twist on its classic ice cream lineup, combining seasonal ingredients with its commitment to social responsibility. The pint is available now through February or until supplies are depleted. For updates, one can visit Ben & Jerry's official website.

