Sonic’s Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float to comeback for a limited time

The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is making a highly anticipated return to Sonic’s menu this year. Starting January 23, the Oklahoma-based fast-food chain will reintroduce the drink, which features real strawberries, shortcake-flavored Sonic Slush, and creamy vanilla soft serve. This fan-favorite treat is available for a limited time and is part of Sonic's Flavorista Favorites lineup, exclusively accessible through the Sonic App.

The announcement coincides with the X Games Aspen 2025, where Sonic will showcase the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float at the event’s Sonic Ski-In on Buttermilk Mountain. Fans nationwide can look forward to its in-store availability beginning January 27, following early access for app users on January 22.

What’s in the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float?

Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is a dessert-like drink (Image via Sonic)

The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float combines three distinct layers to create a dessert-like drink. The base features Sonic’s shortcake-flavored Slush mixed with real strawberry pieces, topped with a dollop of vanilla soft serve. To complete the look, a sugar topping reminiscent of ice crystals adds a decorative and crunchy element.

Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic, described the drink as capturing the essence of winter. Speaking to Food & Wine, Gibson described the float as:

"This creation is everything our guests love about snow in a sweet, colorful, sippable format."

A tie-in with the X Games Aspen

Sonic has chosen the X Games Aspen 2025 to debut the return of the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float. The event aligns with the drink’s wintry theme, offering attendees a chance to try it firsthand at the Sonic Ski-In at Buttermilk Mountain.

SONIC®Drive-In has been named the official quick-service restaurant of X Games Aspen 2025 (Image via X Games)

Premium pass holders also have access to the Sonic Chalet, where they can meet athletes such as snowboarder and Olympian Maddie Mastro, a fan of Sonic. In a statement, Mastro expressed her excitement about the drink’s comeback:

“After a long day of riding, Sonic is one of my favorite ways to treat myself. My usual go-to is the French Toast Sticks, but I’m excited that the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is making a return right here at the X Games Aspen.”

Availability and exclusivity

Fans looking to enjoy the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush can access it through early ordering on the Sonic App starting January 22. Nationwide, the drink will officially roll out to stores on January 27. Select Sonic locations may already have the drink in stock, according to food influencer Markie Devo, who has reported sightings at some stores ahead of its official release.

The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float joins Sonic's Flavorista Favorites lineup, a series of exclusive drink options only available through the Sonic App. The app-based approach offers customers convenience while also encouraging exploration of these limited-edition creations.

Supporting public education with every purchase

Limeades for Learning is one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education (Image via Sonic)

Sonic’s Limeades for Learning initiative provides an additional incentive for customers to indulge in the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Float. A portion of sales from Sonic’s drinks, Slushes, Blasts, and Shakes supports public education programs across the United States. As per Food & Wine, since its inception in 2009, the initiative has donated more than $28 million to classrooms, making each purchase a contribution toward educational improvement.

Sonic’s decision to bring back the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float has delighted fans who enjoyed the drink during its initial run. With its official debut set for January 23 at the X Games Aspen and in-store availability starting January 27, fans have a brief window to experience this creative beverage.

