Blue Bunny releases 2 new flavors: All you need to know

Blue Bunny has expanded its Soft Scoopables ice cream line with two new flavors: Churro and Butter Pecan, Allrecipes reported. The additions, part of a lineup that mimics soft-serve texture, launched nationwide this month. They join seven existing varieties, including Vanilla, Chocolate, and Salted Caramel, bringing the total to nine.

Blue Bunny's Soft Scoopables line, introduced in 2023, aims to replicate the creamy consistency of ice cream shop soft serve. Bakemag noted rising consumer demand for the product, which previously expanded in 2024 with the launch of Twist Pints, blending swirled flavors.

Blue Bunny's Soft Scoopables line evolution

The new Churro and Butter Pecan flavors (Image via Instacart)

Blue Bunny launched the Soft Scoopables line in 2023 to bridge the gap between retail ice cream and soft-serve textures. The formula uses a unique churning process to achieve a smoother, airier consistency compared to traditional pints. In 2024, the brand introduced Twist Pints, which blended two flavors (e.g., vanilla and chocolate) with ribbons of mix-ins like caramel or cookie dough.

The March debut of Churro and Butter Pecan marks the frozen treats brand's latest effort to diversify the Soft Scoopables range. Allrecipes highlighted that consumer demand for "scoopable" textures has driven the line's expansion, positioning the brand against premium brands like Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs.

Churro flavor: A cinnamon-sugar twist

Soft Churro Frozen Dessert (Image via Walmart)

The Churro Soft Scoopables feature cinnamon-sugar-flavored ice cream designed to evoke the taste of fried dough. Unlike limited-time churro-inspired products (e.g., Taco Bell's frosting-filled churros), this flavor focuses on a smooth, scoopable base without mix-ins.

Allrecipes compared it to Oreo's Churro cookies and Jell-O's Churro pudding but emphasized its unique soft-serve texture. This marks the brand's first entry into churro-themed ice cream. It aims to capitalize on the trend of translating popular desserts into frozen formats.

Butter Pecan's soft-serve makeover

Soft Butter Pecan Frozen Dessert (Image via Walmart)

The Butter Pecan Soft Scoopables retain the classic recipe's buttery flavor and pecan pieces but with a softer, airier texture. The update enhances scoopability while maintaining the nutty crunch. Thus, it offers a modern twist on a traditional favorite.

The Butter Pecan variant joins the brand's existing Scoopables lineup, which includes flavors like Peanut Butter Cup and Cookies & Cream. By refining a fan-favorite flavor, the brand aims to attract both loyal customers and new audiences.

Availability and retail rollout

The new flavors are available at Walmart (Image via Getty)

The latest Churro and Butter Pecan flavors are now available at national retailers like Walmart and Instacart. The products are sold in standard pint containers, similar to other Soft Scoopables varieties. The rollout aligns with the rising demand for convenience-focused, indulgent frozen desserts.

While the brand hasn't specified an end date for these flavors, availability may vary by store. Customers are encouraged to check local retailers or the company's store locator for details.

With nine varieties now available, Blue Bunny's Churro and Butter Pecan Soft Scoopables join the roster's flavor diversity.

