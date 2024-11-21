How much does it cost to go to Coachella? Tickets, single-day passes, lineup, and all you need to know ahead of 2025 edition

Coachella is scheduled to return next year and a few details related to the performances have recently gone viral on different platforms. Notably, fans need to pay an amount between $599 and $1,399 if they are willing to attend the event, as per the official website.

As per the latest update, the upcoming Coachella is scheduled to be held for six days, with the events being split into two weekends. The first would be between April 11 and April 13. The next is scheduled from April 18 to 20 and it will be organized at the California-based Empire Polo Club.

The artists performing at the event also include Lady Gaga, who will be appearing for the second time after 2017. The Manhattan, New York City native addressed her happiness of being a part of the event as she shared a statement through X (formerly Twitter).

The American Horror Story star wrote that she always had a dream of participating in Coachella and added:

"I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am."

Furthermore, Travis Scott would be participating and confirmed the same through Instagram on November 21, 2024, with a poster of the event, featuring his name in the bottom.

Gaga will be one of the headliners for two days. The official social media handle of the event has already posted the list of artists who are confirmed to entertain the audiences on stage.

Coachella 2025 will witness the presence of popular faces from the music industry

With a few months left for the event, the organizers have revealed the details of all the rappers and singers who will be performing. Apart from Lady Gaga, the other two headliners include Green Day and Charli XCX.

Coachella's latest Instagram post on Thursday revealed that the other sets will include the appearances of Benson Boone, GloRilla, Artemas, Chris Lorenzo, Glixen, and many others. Apart from them, Megan Thee Stallion would also be a part of the event.

Furthermore, the list features the names of several popular faces like Ty Dolla Sign, Keshi, Jessie Murph, FKA Twigs, Three 6 Mafia, Zedd, Jennie, Shaboozey, and more.

Anyone planning to attend the event can purchase the passes from November 22 at 11 a.m. PT. People who have already registered themselves in the last two events would get priority access a day before the tickets go on sale originally.

The starting price of the passes will be $599, including fees for the first weekend. According to a report by Consequence on November 20, the amount would be reduced to $549 for the next weekend.

In case someone is willing to get better facilities, they can choose the VIP passes priced at $1,399. The same tickets would be available at $1,199 for anyone bringing them for the second weekend.

While the rates are expected to go up and down as soon as the festival date approaches closer, attendees can get a discount of 15% for accommodations if they visit Booking.com.

As per a report of The Sporting News on November 21, camping and shuttle passes are also available separately, with the latter priced between $200 and $240. On the other hand, camping is split into four portions, including car camping, camping companion parking preferred car camping, and tent camping.

