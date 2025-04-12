"GAGACHELLA" trends as Lady Gaga performs 'Bloody Mary', 'Abracadabra', 'Poker Face' and more at Coachella 2025

Lady Gaga headlined the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11, 2025, wherein she performed for the first time since she replaced Beyonce in 2017 due to the latter's pregnancy. Gaga started her performance with her 2011 track Bloody Mary dressed in a baroque red gown, channelling "Phantom of the Opera" energy.

The singer also performed her hit tracks like Abracadabra, Poker Face, Judas, and Scheiße creating an uproar among the audience as well as netizens who witnessed the iconic performance via videos on social media.

Shortly after Lady Gaga's 2025 Coachella performance, the hashtag "GAGACHELLA" went viral adjoining the singer's name to the festival, indicating that Gaga created a music festival of her own.

Internet users posted snippets of Gaga's performance with the hashtag and the singer's name began trending on X within no time:

"Lady Gaga absolutely devoured her opening to Coachella with Bloody Mary, Abracadabra, Judas & Scheiße this was more amazing then anything I could imagined #GAGACHELLA" an X user tweeted.

"this ain’t even a music festival anymore this is a full blown gaga concert #GAGACHELLA" another X user commented

"Lady Gaga is serving vocals, choreo, visuals, and a STORY all in one performance. this deserves a grammy in itself idgaf #GAGACHELLA" an internet user remarked

"THIS is theater. Lady Gaga you are exactly who you think you are icon. #GAGACHELLA" another internet user mentioned

"I love singing for people" - Lady Gaga expressed excitement about performing at Coachella 2025

Shortly before her electrifying performance at Coachella 2025, Lady Gaga teased one of the tracks that she was excited to play at the music festival in an interview with Rolling Stone on April 8, 2025.

While Gaga hadn't spilt much about her Coachella set before the event, she did share how excited she was to perform at the music festival and work alongside New Zealand's choreographer Parris Goebel.

Talking about her Coachella performance, the singer said:

“It means so much to me and it’s so special that I want everything to be a surprise. But I will say that we’re crafting it moment by moment,” she said. “I can’t wait to do it… I love singing for people and making people happy.”

The singer shared that the track Killah from her latest album Mayhem was a "really special" one adding that it was French musician Gesaffelstein’s baby. Talking about the song, Gaga said:

“I’m so in awe of his work on that record. And we had a good time making it together. The bridge just pops off and it’s going to be total mayhem, a good time. I can’t wait to play it at Coachella.”

The singer first vocalized her eagerness to perform at the music festival via Instagram in November 2024, stating that she long dreamt of "throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert."

Gaga added that she wasn't able to fully realize her vision at Coachella for reasons beyond her control, however, he wanted to come through for music fans.

Lady Gaga also said that she had a desire to go back to the music festival and "do it right", announcing the headlining opportunity for Coachella this year.

2025 has been quite an eventful year for Gaga, given she released her new album, performed at the Grammys alongside Bruno Mars, and treated her fans with a pre-taped segment at the Super Bowl.

