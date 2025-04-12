What time does Lady Gaga perform at Coachella? Main stage schedule and all you need to know about the 2025 edition

Lady Gaga is set to headline the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the main stage at the Colorado Desert on Friday, April 11 at 11:10 pm local time. She has another performance scheduled for the upcoming Friday, April 18, 2025, at the same time.

Viewers can watch Gaga's set via multiple livestreams on Coachella's official YouTube channel starting from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Friday. Viewers can also access the livestream through the "Watch With" feature and enjoy the music festival with their favorite content creators on YouTube.

The livestreams will capture six stages from the festival, including the main stage, the outdoor theatre, the Sonora stage, and the Sahara, Mojave, and Gobi tents. The 2025 edition introduced a new stage, Quasar.

Coachella 2025 is set for two simultaneous weekends — April 11, 2025, to April 13, 2025, for the first weekend, and April 18, 2025, to April 20, 2025, for the second.

Lady Gaga to headline Coachella for the first time in nearly 7 years

Lady Gaga was announced as a 2025 headliner last year in November. She expressed her excitement on X at the time, writing that she had "long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert."

"I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans," she said.

The Bad Romance crooner's last performance at the Coachella Valley was in 2017. She wrote about wanting to return to the festival and "do it right," adding that she couldn't wait to hear her fans sing and dance "till we drop."

"I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop."

Gaga's 2017 performance was a last-minute call to substitute for Beyoncé as she was pregnant with her twins at the time. Fans heard the singer perform her hits Just Dance, Born This Way, and Yoü and I that year.

Lady Gaga's 2025 Coachella set comes after her latest studio album, Mayhem, released on March 7, 2025. Fans are expecting to groove to some of her songs from the album at the music festival. Lady Gaga's Coachella main stage show is to be followed by her upcoming concert tour, The Mayhem Ball, on July 16, 2025.

Among other performances at the 2025 Coachella, fans will see Green Day, Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, The Go-Go’s, Post Malone, Charli XCX, GloRilla, Travis Scott, and a few more.

