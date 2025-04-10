"That one was the only message that made sense": Zack Peter discusses the only track in the White Lotus finale that appealed to him 

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter recently shared his thoughts about The White Lotus finale in a post on X. The White Lotus is a dark comedy-drama series created by Mike White. The finale of the White Lotus Season 3, Amor Fati, was released on April 6, 2025, on HBO.

Ad

For Zack, only one storyline of The White Lotus made sense: he believed Belinda’s narrative in the show was the most coherent and came full circle. By the end, Belinda’s actions reflect those of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge in the earlier seasons.

Zack also mentioned that he identified with Rick and Chelsea's love story, and he understood the plot's trajectory. He further explained that Rick is emotionally distant due to his traumatic past, while Chelsea’s character serves as a contrast.

Ad

Trending

“If you're focused on chasing your past, you will miss the love that's right in front of you. That was the only message that made sense," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Did I just fall off a coconut tree?” Zack Peter's stunned reaction to the season 3 finale of The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in While Lotus season 3. (Image via YouTube/@Max)

In the same post on X, Zack Peter expressed his confusion over the season 3 finale of The White Lotus.

Ad

" Did I just fall from a coconut tree? " Zack Peter said.

The imagery of monkeys in the last season of The White Lotus led many fans to believe they would play a significant role in the plot, but that turned out not to be the case.

Peter continued,

“First of all, what's the deal with the monkeys? Tiktok kept telling me the monkeys were going to be behind it all, and what happened with the monkeys? Nothing.”

Ad

He also commented that throughout the season, the Ratliff family is a “hot mess.” He discussed the idea of how the Ratliff siblings could portray "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil," but believed the key lesson should have been to "touch no evil. " Peter referred to a moment when Saxon and Lochlan inappropriately touched each other.

Zack Peter also talked about Piper Ratliff, who was expected to become enlightened but does a complete turnaround by the series' end, opting instead for a life of wealth and indulgence. Meanwhile, the character of Sax (shorthand for Saxon Ratliff) takes a different path.

Ad

Peter discussed various ambiguities throughout the season, such as when Lochlan Ratliff seemed to die but later revealed that he didn't. He was frustrated by this revelation, saying,

“ And we get no closure or explanation for that, like, how did he come back to life?”

Ad

Peter also voiced his confusion over whether the seeds were poisoned and pointed out the presence of a dirty blender containing rotten coconut milk. These details hinted at something sinister but were not elaborated upon further.

He emphasized that the show merely skims over the father's intent to kill his whole family, except for Lochlan Ratliff, whom he aims to spare—only to witness the tragic deaths of his family.

Zack Peter, inspired by various theories, stated in his X post, “Victoria, I thought she was meant to be the mastermind behind everything,” referring to her manipulative nature and role in many of the season's shady dealings and the offshore account.

Ad

Nevertheless, the show overlooked her contributions. Peter expressed that throughout the finale, he expected the Ratliff family members to react strongly to what the father was trying to hide from them. However, there wasn’t any of that here.

Peter criticized the characters for being dull and mentioned Gaitok, the supposed hero.

"And speaking of boring, do you want to get me started on Gaitok, who somehow ends up being a hero at the end, but like not really because he like barely did that? The old lady basically had to beg him to kill Rick. And even then, Rick was already limping and on his way out. So sorry lady, but I don't have a ton of faith in him protecting you," Peter said.

Ad

Zack Peter got seemingly upset with the many loose ends in The White Lotus series and the large percentage of character deaths. He noted that five individuals passed away, two of whom were guards who were killed by being shot in the chaos. Peter was not pleased with the season in general, culminating with an expectation of getting a "refund".

READ MORE: What is the fruit in The White Lotus season 3? Everything to know about the suicide tree

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More