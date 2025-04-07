The White Lotus season 3 finale ending explained: Who dies and who survives in the end?

The White Lotus season 3 finale episode aired on April 6, 2025, on HBO. The final episode, titled Amor Fati, reveals the fate of the guests staying at the hotel. It is written and directed by the showrunner, Mike White.

On the final day of their trip, Timothy comes close to losing it all. Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie address their deep-seated issues to save their friendship. Also, Rick and Jim Hollinger have a final confrontation, which ends badly for both of them.

During the shootout, Jim, Rick, and Chelsea are the ones to die, while the remaining guests leave the hotel alive and head back to their lives.

Rick and Chelsea meet their ends in The White Lotus season 3 finale

Rick and Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3 finale episode (Image via Instagram/@waltongogginsbonafide)

In The White Lotus season 3 finale episode, Rick bids Frank goodbye and reunites with Chelsea at the hotel in Ko Samui. With his past behind him, Rick is ready to commit to his girlfriend and build a future together with her.

The next morning, he is rattled after seeing Jim Hollinger at the hotel. Jim tells Rick that his mother was a liar and his father was "no saint," leaving him disturbed. Chelsea tries to calm him down, but Rick leaves to find Dr. Amrita to deal with his sudden emotional turmoil.

Amrita tells him to wait an hour as she needs to finish her session with Zion before speaking to him. He watches Jim and Sritala happily pose for pictures with Jaclyn and her friends nearby. He walks up to Jim, pulls his gun out of his holster, and shoots him dead in front of his wife.

As she holds her husband's dead body, Sritala reveals that Jim is Rick's real father. But Rick does not have time to process the mind-blowing news as he is being chased down by Jim's bodyguards. A shootout ensues between them, and Chelsea, who was following Rick, gets killed by a stray bullet.

After hearing multiple gunshots, Gaitok rushes to the crime scene with his gun. Sritala orders him to shoot Rick, who is carrying Chelsea's dead body in his arms and walking away on the bridge. Despite his aversion to violence, Gaitok pulls the trigger and shoots Rick in the back. Rick and Chelsea's bodies topple over and end up in the water, revealing it is their dead bodies Zion finds at the start of the season.

Do the Ratliffs make it out alive in The White Lotus season 3 finale?

An image of the Ratliff family from The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@patrickschwarzenegger)

Piper and Lochlan return home from the monastery to find an eager Victoria waiting to hear from them. Piper admits to her parents that she hated living without her material comforts and does not wish to return next year. While Victoria is relieved, Tim gets worried about his daughter's dependence on wealth.

Furthermore, Saxon cannot meet his brother's eyes since their incestuous encounter at the full-moon party in episode 5. Sensing his discomfort, Lochlan tells his older brother that his actions had nothing to do with him and were more about his people-pleasing nature. The brothers put the topic to rest, with Saxon telling Lochlan never to bring up the incident again.

In the morning, Pam tells Tim that the tree outside their villa is called a suicide tree as the seeds of its fruits are poisonous. After contemplating various scenarios of killing his family in the last few episodes, Tim decides to poison them to spare them a life of poverty.

He blends the poisonous seeds into a mixture and uses it to prepare piña colada for his whole family, who are completely unaware of his true motives. He stops Lochlan from drinking the concoction, claiming that he is under 21. But the real reason is that earlier in the day, Lochlan had told his father he could live without wealth and luxury.

Lochlan and Saxon as seen together in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Tim watches his family closely as they begin sipping their piña coladas. However, at the last minute, he decides that he cannot watch his family die in front of his eyes. Tim swiftly knocks out the glass from Saxon's hand and takes away everyone's drinks before they can consume enough to experience any serious damage.

The next day, Lochlan makes himself a smoothie with protein powder and the leftover mixture in the blender without knowing that it's poisoned. After drinking the whole glass, he starts feeling sick and passes out by the pool. As his body lies on the ground, Lochlan has visions of swimming underwater with four shadowy figures watching him.

Timothy wakes up to find that Lochlan has consumed the poisoned mixture by mistake. He finds his son's unconscious body outside and believes he unknowingly killed his son. But Lochlan opens his eyes after a few minutes as he supposedly did not ingest enough poison to die. He tells his dad that he may have seen God before Tim embraces his son in gratitude.

Tim has made peace with his financial situation as they head back home at the end of The White Lotus season 3 finale. During the boat ride, everyone eagerly switches on their phones to connect with the outside world at last. Before his family can find out about his work situation, Tim tells them that they will face whatever comes next together as a family.

Gaitok steps up to the challenge in The White Lotus season 3 finale

Tayme Thapthimthong seen as Gaitok in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@taymettt)

Before starting his shift, Gaitok lets Valentin know that he is aware of his involvement in the armed robbery from episode 2. But Valentin begs him not to report the crime as it can get him deported and will possibly ruin his life.

The good-natured Gaitok instead tells Pee Lek that he wants to resign as he is not strong enough to do the job. But, he changes his mind after hearing words of encouragement from his supervisor.

During the shootout, Gaitok kills Rick at Sritala's orders and proves himself worthy of being her bodyguard. The final moments of The White Lotus season 3 finale episode showcase Gaitok looking confident in his new role. He also wins over Mook, who agrees to date him after he gets promoted.

Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate resolve their differences in The White Lotus season 3 finale

Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In The White Lotus season 3 finale, Jaclyn checks up on Laurie in the morning and apologizes for sleeping with Valentin. Laurie skips breakfast with her gal pals and spends the entire day resting after her antics with Aleksei the previous night.

When she shows up for dinner, the three women have a heart-to-heart conversation for the first time on the trip. Before that, things turn a little awkward when Valentin shows up at their table asking Jaclyn if she is willing to take pictures with the Hollingers before leaving, as they are fans of her work. She politely agrees.

Laurie accepts that she was seeking fulfillment through work, marriage, and parenthood, which did not work out well for her. She comes to the realization that only time can give life meaning and says she is happy to be at the table with them. The women renew their friendship on their last day together and leave the trip as true friends.

Belinda's financial windfall explained in The White Lotus season 3 finale episode

Belinda and Zion as seen in The White Lotus season 3 finale episode (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Belinda initially decides not to accept Gary's blood money, but Zion convinces his mother to ask for a larger sum so that she can set up her own spa. The mother-son duo meet Gary at his stately mansion and demand a whopping $5 million in exchange for Belinda's silence. When Gary refuses, Zion pushes back by claiming that Tanya is worth half a billion dollars and spending one percent of her wealth will be worth his mental peace.

At the end of The White Lotus season 3 finale, Gary wires the money into Belinda's account. Elated, Belinda and Zion decide to leave Thailand the next day and begin their new life as millionaires.

The White Lotus season 3 finale is available to stream on Max.

